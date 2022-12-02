The 9 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mavin Records, Asake, Stormzy x Amaarae x Black Sherif, Fally Ipupa, Pheelz x French Montana, and more.
Every Friday, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column, Songs You Need to Hear. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Mavins 'Chapter X'
Mavin Records have officially dropped their all-star album, which is out in celebration of the Nigerian music lable's 10th year anniversary. Under the vision of Don Jazzy, Chapter X features input from the entire label's roster which boasts cemented and rising stars like Rema, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Boy Spyce, Bayanni, Magixx, Crayon, and Johnny Drille. It includes the previously released hits "Overloading (Overdose)" and "Won Da Mo." If you're in Lagos, a Mavin All-Star concert will be happening at the Livespot Entertarium, Lekki on December 16.
Asake "Organise"
Finally! Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake surprised fans with visuals to his global hit "Organise" from his debut album Mr. Money with The Vibe. The creative powerhouse teamed up with longtime collaborator and director TG Omorito bring a lively reminder as to why the world can't get enough of Mr. Money. Arguably one of the biggest hits to come from the singer's debut album, the visuals for "Organise" begin with him leading a classroom of well-dressed, well-behaved students, echoing the lyrics and message behind the track.
Stormzy "This Is What I Mean" ft. Amaarae, Black Sherif, Jacob Collier, Ms Banks & Storry
Stormzy recently recruited a star-studded entourage of artists to feature on the music video for “This Is What I Mean.” The album single is a P2J, Knox Brown, Joel Peters, and PRGRSHN-produced joint that features appearances from Amaarae, Black Sherif, Ms Banks, STORRY and Jacob Collier. With vibrant shots, artistic reels, and sharp delivery, the music video is an accurate rendition of the song, and brings its overall message to life. A portion of the music video also shows Stormzy celebrating at his album release party.
Pheelz "Finesse (Remix)" ft. French Montana
Nigerian producer turned artist Pheelz had a big hit on his hands this year with “Finesse,” which also features contributions from BNXN (formerly known as Buju). He's now released two new remixes to the single, one featuring French Montana and a "reggae mix" with Bounty Killer. Get into the Montana refix above.
M.anifest 'E.P.I.LOGUE' EP
Following the release of his critically-acclaimed Madina To The Universe album, award-winning Ghanaian rap artist M.anifestis sharing The E.P.ilogue,, a project that was put together throughout the year while M.anifest was touring Europe and the United States. The six-track EP includes collaborations from artists across the U.S to Ghana and Lagos. Some of the names included in the credits are Anik Khan, M.I Abaga, WavyPae, Alee, and writer Nayyirah Waheed.
Naira Marley "Vawulence" ft. Backroad Gee (Gangpiano)
Lagos-via-Peckham star Naira Marley comes through with "Vawulence," the first drop we've gotten since his widely-acclaimed debut album, God's Timing's The Best, dropped earlier this year. Produced by Vibez Aceand featuring London’s BackRoad Gee, the track is his first incursion into a new self-created genre he dubs "Gangpiano." This is a hot one!
Azekel "DUPĖ" Remix ft. Kwesi Arthur
London-based Nigerian artist Azekel shares the single and music video for "Dupé" remix featuring star Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur. The track is accompanied by a captivating, self-directed music video shot in Ghana. A press release mentions that "Dupé" is about being thankful for the the presence of feminine life. Azekel adds, “It felt really personal to have Kwesi jump on this track, as the whole concept of the project is to start the discourse on black masculinity and open a window into our world, whilst talking about love, something I don’t think we as men explore enough.”
TOBi "She Loves Me"
Nigerian-born, Toronto-based TOBi recently shared "She Loves Me," a smooth and vibey single that will feature on his upcoming album. “I wanted to make a song that was warm and celebrated sensuality," he mentions. "I feel like nowadays people think being toxic is cool, and they should lean into it, as if vulnerability is not in style. Truth will never go out of style. I’m just a real lover, I can’t help it, I gotta put that on record, for better or for worse. This song unlocks another dimension to my mind and artistry.”
Fally Ipupa "Garde du Coeur" feat. Charlotte Dipanda
Congolese icon Fally Ipupa continues the rollout to his upcoming album, Formule 7 (due December 16), with new single "Garde du Coeur" featuring Cameroonian singer-songwriter Charlotte Dipanda. If you missed it make sure to check out his riveting performance on COLORS recently.
- Finding Afrobeats In a White City ›
- The American Music Awards Have Created a 'Favorite Afrobeats Artist' Category ›
- The Grammys Are Considering An Afrobeats Category ›