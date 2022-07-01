The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Mr Eazi x MIchael Brun, Gyakie, Flvme, and Asari Music.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Gyakie 'SOMETHING'
Ghana's Gyakie shares the music video for her latest single, "Something." The sultry new clip. is a nice pairing to the silky synths and afro-fusion beat work of the tune. It's an all-Ghana affair as the visuals were shot in Accra by Ghanaian cinematographer Andy Madjitey. Check it out above.
Mr Eazi 'Legalize (Acoustic) ft. Michael Brun
Nigeria's Mr Eazi connected with Haitian producer/DJ Michael Brun for a stripped-down acoustic version of his latest single "Legalize," an ode to his fiancé Temi Otedola. The two take the track to its sentimental core with just Eazi's voice and an acoustic guitar.
Flvme 'Let Me Down'
South African rapper Flvme comes through with his head-bopping first single of 2022. In "Let Me Down" he laments a past partner, while recognizing how they shaped his current self. “Accepting everything for what it is and understanding that I have to go through a lot in order to grow .. overall it’s just about finding peace within myself,” he mentions about the song.
Asari Music 'Like Dat'
Atlanta-based, Ghana-born Asari Music shares a total earworm with her single "Like Dat," which will pull you in with its addictive refrain. The track is built on glassy synthesizers chords and a minimal beat but the real star is Asari's staccato delivery.
- Meet Duro Arts, the Man Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Album ... ›
- Dunnie Is Blazing the Trail for Women in Afrobeats Music Production ... ›
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›