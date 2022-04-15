The 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Kes x J Perry x Michael Brun, Ruger, DJ Neptune x Mr Eazi x Konshens, Thee Suka, and Cruel Santino.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Kes ft. J Perry 'Liki Tiki'
Caribbean soca group Kes (aka KES THE BAND) have teamed up with Haiti's J Perry to bring fans of island music a Caribbean Produced by fellow Haitian producer Michaël Brun and directed by Trinidadian film wiz Maya Cozier, the accompanying visuals to the popular tune match the vibes exquisitely. The group's chemistry shone right through the positive, high-energy video.
Ruger 'Dior'
Ruger comes through with a new music video for "Dior," one of the highlights from his Second Wave EP that dropped last year. Sticking to his eye-patch style and swashbuckling pirate form, the new music video follows Ruger as he commandeers the H.M.S Dior alongside his love interest, across the seas of the Cape of Good Hope.
DJ Neptune, Mr Eazi & Konshens 'Walangolo'
DJ Neptune has released single "Walangolo" with fellow Nigerian afrobeats heavyweight Mr Eazi and Jamaican dancehall enchanter Konshens to get fans up and ready for the upcoming warmer months we've all been praying for. The infectious single is a classically good, sun-drenched, hip-shaking tune sure to be heard at any high-energy shindig you may find yourself at this summer
Thee Suka 'Aluwawa'
South African duo Thee Suka come through with "Aluwawa" after freshly signing with Sony Music and Ministry Of Sound. The single showcases their Black Coffee-inspired Afro-house/tech style and hints at their ambitions for global dance floor domination.
Cruel Santino 'BEAUTIFUL NOTHING' featuring Gus Dapperton
Nigerian alté star Cruel Santino (previously known as Santi) shared the new music video for “Beautiful Nothing,” a standout from his latest album Subaru Boys : FINAL HEAVEN. The video, which features track collaborator Gus Dapperton, dives into the underwater themes of his latest project. “Working with Gus felt like a God send, very meant to be," Cruel Santino mentions.
- 7 Producers Who've Helped Take Afrobeats to New Heights ... ›
- Billboard & Afro Nation Launching New U.S. Afrobeats Chart ... ›
- Meet Duro Arts, the Man Behind Your Favorite Afrobeats Album ... ›