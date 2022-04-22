The 7 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Pheelz x BNXN, Yemi Alade x Kranium, Tayc x Adekunle Gold and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Pheelz 'Finesse' ft. BNXN
Nigerian producer turned artist Pheelz shards the music video for his breakout single “Finesse,” which features contributions from BNXN (formerly known as Buju). With this Director K-shot music video he announced his signing to Warner Records, which sees him throwing bills across the mall.
Yemi Alade 'My Man' ft. Kranium
Yemi Alade comes through with a head-bopping afro-fusion track about her significant other. She's joined by Jamaican star Kranium for this percussion-forward track ready for the dance floor. Yemi mentions that the single is "a song about what a real woman in the real world desires."
Batida feat Mayra Andrade 'Bom Bom'
Angola-born, Lisbon-raised producer Batida connects with Cape Verdean singer Mayra Andrade for a burst of sunshine in the shape of "Bom Bom," a track about searching for good in life. Batida is set to release his new album Neon Colonialismo on October 14 via Crammed Discs.
Boy Spyce 'Nobody'
Nigeria's well-cemented label Mavin Records are introducing the latest addition to their roster: Boy Spyce. The new name comes with a genre-hopping 5-song EP titled Boy Spyce, and its accompanying lead single "Nobody," a feel-good and bouncy romantic ballad. The rest of the EP sees the Lagos-born and raised artist (born Ugbekile David Osameke) juggling light guitars, afro-fusion beat work, and R&B elements for a well-rounded affair.
Tayc 'D O D O' (Adekunle Gold Version)
In March, Nigeria's Adekunle Gold covered "Dodo"—a highly-addictive track from Tayc's debut album Fluer Froide (Play Two)—on a French radio show. The cover got millions of views on TikTok so the two artists decided to officially release this remix. Fire.
DolapoTheVibe 'Bonjour'
Nigerian-American DolapoTheVibe follows up her UNANTICIPATED EP, which featured notable collaborations with Peruzzi, and others, with this brand new single "Bonjour." In it she sings about taking care of her love and flying her out over mimnimal afro-fusion production handled by Miraqulous.
Jess ETA 'Paralyzed' feat. PscyhoYP
Abuja-based Jess ETA's comes through with the head-turning new single "Paralyzed," the first taste from his sophomore project Playing with Fire. The track sees him linking up with city-mate PsychoYP, it was produced by GT Beats. Jess ETA's upcoming album drops May 6 and will feature appearances from Buju, Azanti, and Gemini Major.
- 2021 Was The Year Afrobeats Took Over - OkayAfrica ›
- 7 Producers Who've Helped Take Afrobeats to New Heights ... ›
- Billboard & Afro Nation Launching New U.S. Afrobeats Chart ... ›