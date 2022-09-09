The 6 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Fally Ipuipa, Rema x Selena Gomez, Patoranking x Diamond Platnumz, Joeboy, Stonebwoy and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Rema x Selena Gomez 'Calm Down' Remix
Young Nigerian star Rema got a huge remix recently when he recruited Selena Gomez for this updated take on "Calm Down," one of the highlight singles from Rave & Roses. In her debut into the world of Afrobeats, Gomez and Rema's single is a delicious example of the influences that the global music scene has allowed us to lend and borrow. "Calm Down" keeps the essence of African joy and lyricism and Gomez's soft, glossy sound speaks perfectly to the genre.
Fally Ipupa 'Science-Fiction'
Congolese superstar Fally Ipupa recently shared his new single “Science-Fiction,” an infectious and "rhythmic ode to African rumba," as a press statement reads. Fally Ipupa is currently on tour across North America, where you can catch still catch him if you live in NYC, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, SF, LA and many more.
Joeboy 'Contour'
The new music video for Joeboy's "Contour" takes things towards a darker path, as Joeboy is seen in character discovering his partner's infidelity and taking the most extremes of measures. The clip was shot in Ghana by director Awudu “Babs Direction” Musa.
Stonebwoy 'GIDIGBA'
Grammy-nominated Ghanaian dancehall act Stonebwoy returns with the new single "Gidigba," which translates to "Firm & Strong" from Yoruba. The track sees Stonebwoy going in with his typical Ghana-meet-Jamaiaca vocal cadences over a mid-tempo beat.
Patoranking 'Kolo Kolo' ft. Diamond Platinumz
Nigeria meets Tanzania as star names Patoranking and Diamond Platinumz connect for "Kolo Kolo," an afro-fusion head-nodder produced by Yung Willis. The song's music video, which was filmed in Dar-es-Salaam, features Nigerian actress Nancy Isime as the love interest who has Patoranking going crazy.
H3riQ 'Bè Mbaki'
H3riQ shares the smooth, R&B-inflected single "Bè Mbaki." Keep an eye out on this young Cameroonian artist for more.
