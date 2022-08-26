The 4 Songs You Need to Hear This Week

Featuring Wizkid, Tekno, Ayra Starr x Skip Marley, Mdou Moctar and more.
Every week, we highlight the top releases through our best music of the week column. Here's our round-up of the best tracks and music videos that came across our desks.
If you like these music lists, you can also check out our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Skip Marley x Ayra Starr 'Jane'
Skip Marley, grandson of the great Bob Marley, connects with Nigerian pop princess Ayra Starr for this upbeat summer jam titled "Jane." "Jane’ is really about finding that thing in your life to keep you balanced and free from stress," Skip Marley mentions. "It was a good common ground for Ayra and I to instantly connect and set the vibe.”
Wizkid x Chris Brown 'Call Me Every Day'
Wizkid appears on Chris Brown's latest music video for "Call Me Everyday," off his last album Breezy. The track is a mid-tempo afro-fusion-influenced concoction that sees the Nigerian superstar outshining his company.
Tekno 'After Party'
Tekno follows up on the hot streak of "Jinja," "Mufasa" and "Buga" (with Kizz Daniel) with yet another banger in the shape of "After Party." The guitar-led beat, produced by rising beatmaker Cool Boy will get your feet on the dance floor.
Mdou Moctar 'Chismiten (Drum Machine Version)'
Desert guitar virtuoso Mdou Moctar has released the new Niger EP Vol. 1, which features live and alternate versions of songs captured between 2017 and 2020 in his home of Niger. A standout is this erratic and hypnotizing drum machine version of past single "Chismiten."
