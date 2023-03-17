The Songs You Need to Hear This Week
New music from Tiwa Savage, Adekunle Gold, Joeboy, Tinariwen and more.
Every week, we highlight the top afrobeats and African music releases through our best music column, Songs You Need to Hear.
If you like these African music lists, you can also check out our Best Afrobeats and Best Amapiano of the month columns, plus our Best Songs of the Month columns following Nigerian, Ghanaian, East African and South African music.
Read ahead for our round-up of the best new African music tracks and music videos that came across our desks this week.
Adekunle Gold x Zinoleesky “Party No Dey Stop”
Adekunle Gold - Party No Dey Stop ft. Zinoleesky (Official Visualizer)youtu.be
Adekunle Gold shares “Party No Dey Stop,” his first release after signing with Def Jam Recordings. The vibrant single, which features fellow Nigerian Zinoleesky, is an up-tempo concoction reminiscent of the Agege neighborhood in Lagos, where Adekunle Gold and Zinoleesky grew up. In the record, both artists touch on themes of partying, grace, and having a good time.
Tiwa Savage x Ayra Starr x Young Jonn “Stamina”
Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, Young Jonn - Stamina (Official Visualizer)youtu.be
Tiwa Savage is back, ladies and gents! This time around the star assembled some of the faves to bring fans the new single "Stamina." The amapiano-inspired tune features fellow Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr and record producer-turned-singer Young Jonn. The Magicsticks produced single comes via Empire records as Savage's first release of this year.
Tinariwen “Tenere Den”
Tinariwen - Tenere Den (Official Video)www.youtube.com
Grammy-winning Tuareg band Tinariwen announced their new album, Amatssou, which isdue out out May 19 on Wedge, and a US tour. Alongside that announcement, the group shared Amatssou’s lead single, “Tenere Den.” A press release explains that the song “pays homage to the Tuareg revolution in the Kel Adagh region of Mali.” It’s accompanying watercolor-style animation video was directed by Alexis Jamet.
Joeboy “Body & Soul”
Joeboy - Body & Soul (Official Video)youtu.be
Joeboy, released the music video for “Body & Soul," one of the tracks that will feature on his upcoming album. In the Perliks-directed music video, Joeboy takes fans on a journey to a rough neighborhood in Lagos, where he tells a story of getting a girl pregnant, and stepping up as a responsible father at the end of the day. The video depicts the story of a young couple navigating their way through the emotions of conceiving a baby, and highlights themes of love, loyalty and endurance.
MiD3 “Under G”
MiD3 (pronounced mee-day) is an emerging alternative singer and songwriter based in Lagos, Nigeria. He recently dropped the standout single “Under G,” a fusion of drill and afrobeats that sees the budding talent express his desire to rise from the underground to the top of the game.
- How Afrobeats’ Global Rise is Changing Carnival’s Rigid Genre Conventions ›
- The Best Afrobeats Songs of 2022 ›
- The Grammys Are Considering An Afrobeats Category ›