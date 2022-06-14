The global culture and music festival returns to Brooklyn, New York for the first time since 2019 -- and their lineup of stars are lining the way home.
This year's AFROPUNK culture and music festival is making its way home to Brooklyn, New York for the first time since 2019 -- and headliners Burna Boy, The Roots, and their lineup of stars are helping guide their way home.
This year's lineup boasts a long list of internationally recognized artists notorious for their ability to bring the house down. The annual celebration of Black joy will feature performances from Nigerian talent Adekunle Gold, American artists Isaiah Rashad, Lucky Daye, Freddie Gibbs, Tierra Whack, Earl Sweatshirt, and so many more.
American Hip-Hop band The Roots get the festivities rolling on the first night, happily celebrating their 30th anniversary with a decade-long body of work. And Burna Boy returns to New York City to close out the festivities on the second night, after bodying his performance at Madison Square Garden this April.
AFROPUNK is known for more than the musical talent that grace the stages, though. Festival attendees are notorious for their innovative, flawless fashion. The event is known for the freedom of expression it encourages, and the celebration of life, music, food, and culture in Black and African communities. Nothing brings us together like food, and Brooklyn promises to deliver, with access to cuisines from NYC chefs and local food trucks, via AFROPUNK's Bites 'n Beats. Also on display on the day will be a shop market full of talented creatives from the New York Area.
The festivities will go down in Brooklyn's Commodore Barry Park on September 10th and 11th, this summer. Fans who sign up to the AFROPUNK Community by texting "AFROPUNK" to +1(718) 550-6268 will have access to presale tickets, available this Thursday, June 16th, at 10 AM ET. General on-sale tickets are available this Friday, June 17th, at the same time.