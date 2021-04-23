aka
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Apr. 23, 2021 06:59AM EST
Photo by Dereck Green/Gallo Images/Getty Images

AKA Announces Social Media Break After Fiancée Nelli Tembe's Passing

South African rapper AKA has shared that he will be going on a social media hiatus as he mourns the tragic death of his fiancée Nelli Tembe.

South African super rapper AKA has reached out to the public for the first time since the tragic death of his fiancée Nelli Tembe two weeks ago. Supamega released a public statement stating that he had relinquished his social media accounts to his management team to allow himself time to mourn. The statement comes a week after Anele Tembe, affectionately known as Nelli, was laid to rest.

Read: AKA Slams Police Violence Amid the Ongoing University Student Protests

AKA shared that the last two weeks had been extremely hard on him and, also, addressed the allegations surrounding Tembe's death.

"The tragic loss of Anele has taken a great toll on me emotionally and psychologically. Insinuations and innuendos made on my personhood have made it even more difficult to process, and the strain our families have taken is unspeakable. Which is why at this time I choose to retreat to honour my journey, praying that the moments of stillness may bring me closer to some clarity."

Following the statement, he revealed that his social media accounts would be run by his management team, this according to TimesLIVE.

21-year-old Tembe reportedly fell to her death from the tenth floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Cape Town on Sunday, April 11. News of Tembe's death quickly circulated on Twitter causing many to think it was just a malicious rumour. When her death was later confirmed, South Africans were shocked and in disbelief as videos of Tembe dancing with AKA during his performance had been posted hours before her tragic passing.

In a moving tribute at Tembe's funeral on Friday, April 18, her father renounced any allegations of suicide or AKA's role in her tragic death. Investigations around her death are still ongoing. Tembe and AKA had only been engaged for two months at the time of her passing.

From Your Site Articles
south african hip-hop nelli tembe aka social media break aka
Interview

Interview: Terri Is Stepping Out of the Shadows

We talk to the Wizkid-signed artist about the story behind the massive hit "Soco" and his latest Afro Series EP.

Certain afrobeats songs have made in-roads in international markets and paved the way for the genre's ceaselessly-rising widespread recognition. Among these history-defining songs were D'banj's "Oliver Twist," Tekno's "Pana," Davido's "If" & "Fall," Runtown's "Mad Over You," and of course, Wizkid's "Soco." Wizkid released "Soco" under his label imprint, Starboy Entertainment in March 2018, and the song spread like wildfire across Africa and beyond. "Soco" was an Afro-pop wonder delivered at a time when the 'afrobeats to the world' movement was gathering steam, further cementing its electric nature. The Northboi-produced song was co-signed by celebrities across the world like Rihanna, Cardi B, and Paul Pogba and has accrued well over a hundred million streams across streaming platforms worldwide.

"Soco" was not only a trailblazer amongst mid-2010s afrobeats records, it was also the introduction of the first Wizkid-signed artist, Terri. Just weeks before "Soco" was released, Terri was discovered by Wizkid's longtime producer, Mutay, who saw him covering the song "Oshe" on social media.

Before "Soco," Terri Akewe was well on his way to fame. At fifteen, he had performed at street carnivals in his neighbourhood and, one time, was carried all the way home by neighbours after winning a Coca-Cola sponsored singing competition. Before his life-changing meeting with Wizkid, Terri had a seven-track EP ready for release, as well as a viral song titled "Voices." "One time I was on set with the video director T.G Omori, he told me that 'Voices' was the first time he heard of me" Terri tells me as we settle on a plush couch at his home in Lagos.

Regardless of Terri's initial career trajectory; signing to a label headed by afrobeats' biggest superstar was bound to accelerate his musical journey, and at the same time, cast a huge shadow of expectation on his career, especially given a debut as spectacular as "Soco." With his latest EP, Afro Series, powered by the sensational single "Ojoro," one thing is clear: Terri is stepping out of the shadows into his own spotlight and he is doing it on his own terms.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: JAE5 Is Crafting London's Distinct Diasporic Sound

We talk to the buzzing producer about his Grammy win alongside Burna Boy, his work with J Hus and the ever-looming influence of Ghana.