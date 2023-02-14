Funeral Services for AKA Will Be Open to the Public
The public service will take place on Friday, February 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. There will also be a private funeral where AKA will be put to rest.
The family of Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes have released funeral arrangements for the famed South African rapper, just days after he was gunned down in front of a restaurant on Florida Road in Durban.
In an Instagram post, the family of AKA displayed details of the service, announcing that the service will be open to the public. There will also be an option for fans to live stream the service on AKA's YouTube page.
“We as the Forbes family would like acknowledge the outpouring of love we have received over the past few days. Kiernan wasn't just loved by us as a family but by the nation as we've seen from loved ones, friends, industry colleagues, media tributes and the megacy.
It is our wish to celebrate the life of Kiernan wit those he touched and impacted through his gift of music. His memorial will therefore be open to the public, as well as streamed online."
The public service will take place on Friday, February 17 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg at 3pm. The next day, Saturday, February 18, there will be a private funeral where AKA will be put to rest.
On Friday, February 10, AKA and his friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane, were shot and killed. Initial reports stated that the rapper had been killed in a drive-by-shooting. However, it seems like the shooting was more targeted. This week, KwaZulu-Natal police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi stated that the gunman approached AKA and shot him at close range in the side of the head. He also called the act an "assassination plot."
According to Mkhwanazi, there was also a second gunman who was firing his gun to distract people on the scene from interfering. During the incident, AKA's friend, celebrity chef Tibz Motsoane, was also shot and killed.
So far, no arrests have been made regarding the shooting. However, the story is still developing.
A day after the shooting, AKA's official Twitter page acknowledged that the rapper had passed away, stating:
“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening or February 10, 2023. We are awaiting further details from Durban police."
AKA became prominent on the South African hip-hop scene around 2009, with his first hit "Victory Lap'," which immediately garnered him a fan base. The South African mega-star recently released single "Prada," featuring South African rapper Khuli Chana. The late rapper leaves behind daughter Kairo, who he shares with South African musician DJ Zinhle.