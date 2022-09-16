AKA and Nasty C Team Up in "Lemons (Lemonade)" Music Video
The South African duo recently released the music video for their joint record.
Celebrated South African music stars, AKAand Nasty C recently teamed up to release, "Lemons (Lemonade)." The track has a dreamy vibe that is both enjoyable and easy to like. The joint record is AKA's first official single this year, which comes on the heels of his feature on "Zonke" Remix by Phantom Steeze. "Lemons" is a song that highlights AKA's expertise as a rapper, and re-establishes him as one of Africa's most prominent and celebrated rappers. Nasty C's feature on the record adds a calming effect that gives the song an extra ounce of versatility. The smoky music video's ambiance accentuates the dreamy nature of the record. In the past, AKA has pointed out that he admired Nasty C's artistry, and once said that he saw Nasty C as "a solidified God in my eyes ALONE on the strength of the walls he’s tryna knock down."
Both of the artists had undeniable chemistry in the song and equally brought a unique spin with their lyricism, delivery, and swag. Nasty C has always had clear enunciation and that has solidified him as one of South Africa's leading Hip-Hop acts.
The single will be on AKA's upcoming album, 'Mass Country,' and in a recent conversation with the Sobering Podcast, he opened up about his upcoming album. So far, social media has been impressed with the duo's collaboration.
\u201cLemons (Lemonade)'s intro is stuck in my head. Thank God for @akaworldwide \nWe back baby, the summer is ours \ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Thembeka (@Thembeka) 1663256723
\u201cAKA is a musical genius man. Lemons To Lemonade is such a beautiful song, yoh! \ud83d\udc9a @akaworldwide\u201d— Athi. \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f (@Athi. \ud83d\udd4a\ufe0f) 1663286558