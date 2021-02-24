AKA Drops Cinematic Visuals for 'Finessin'
AKA has officially released the music video for his latest single 'Finessin' off his album 'Bhovamania' and it does not disappoint.
South African rapper, AKA, has finally released the visuals for his latest single "Finessin". Supamega's latest music video offers crisp and clean visuals with a grand theft auto storyline that will have fans gripped to the screen. The "Finessin" music video is the fourth grand visual spectacle from the rapper's heavy weight album, Bhovamania.
The music video for "Finessin" is AKA's latest signifier of his high level of craftmanship. The storyline centers AKA as a shady mechanic who dabbles with underground car theft and races. AKA, who executive produced the music for "Finessin", does not hold back and brings high definition cinematic quality to the music video which is over six minutes long. Hip-hop artist, Don Design, also features in the music video. The two rappers come back together on screen after joining creative heads in the popular soft-life music video for "Python" which dropped last October.
AKA sure knows how to move with the times. He dropped a lockdown inspired visuals for "Monuments" during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The multi-platinum selling artist is known for his high end music videos and "Finessin" shows that he is back to it. The music video also stars Thembinkosi Mthembu, Lorraine Moropa, Zazboy, Scorp, Lesego Mashile, Katlego Panana, and Langa Gumbi.
Watch AKA's official "Finessin" music video below.
AKA - Finessin' (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com
