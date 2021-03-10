politics
Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 10, 2021 03:55AM EST
President Alassane Ouattara's Party Wins Majority Parliamentary Vote

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's ruling party has won majority of the contested parliamentary seats over opposition parties.

President Alassane Ouattara's party, Rally for the Republicans (RHDP), has reportedly secured majority of the parliamentary seats. This follows after the Ivory Coast parliament held official elections this past Saturday. The official results were announced by the country's electoral commission a few days later on Tuesday after much conflicting news about the results circulated. Ouattara reportedly attained 137 out of the contested 254 seats in the National Assembly.

According to EWN, these were the first peaceful parliamentary elections in a decade that included all the opposition parties. These elections saw an alliance from opposition parties in an attempt to thwart Ouattara's absolute victory, this according to DW. Ivory Coast Democratic Party (PDCI), reportedly announced shortly after the election that they had won 128 seats with its allies, however according to Al Jazeera the opposition parties only attained 91 seats of the vote. Unsurprisingly, the PDCI has alleged voter fraud just like the party did in November when Ouattara controversially won his third presidential run in the national elections with a landslide. The elections were riddled with violence culminating in the deaths of a reported 87 deaths.

The parliamentary elections had more than 1500 candidates contesting for the 255 seats. One seat remains vacant in the 255-seat assembly due to the death of a candidate in a northern constituency and an election is set to take place in a month for a candidate to fill the seat.

