AMAA 2022: Nigeria,Tanzania, and South Africa Win Big
This year's installment of the Africa Movie Academy Awards took place at the Jewel Aeida Hall in Lekki, Lagos, and saw Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania take home accolades at the ceremony.
Nigeria ruled the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA 2022) in a memorable event that underscored a lot of wins from the African film industry. Leading the country's wins with 8 was Bolanle Austen Peters' Man of God, which won two awards, followed by Kunle Afolayan's Swallow, which also won two awards. Tope Oshin followed the awards train with one award for Here love lies. Tunde Aina's Underbelly won one award, while Ogo Okpue's A Song from the Dark won one award, and Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur's Jolly Roger followed suit. Tanzania’s Tug of Warand South Africa’s Surviving Gaza came after Nigeria with four awards each, while Borga, a film shot by a German director in Ghana came next with three awards.
Many guests and nominees across Africa and the diaspora attended the event to honor African storytelling and creativity. The event also attracted a bevy of performers who thrilled the audience, including legendary Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade, Choc City's Young Jon, P-Square, Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies.
Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, a respected Nigerian filmmaker, entertainment executive spoke on the importance of embracing partnerships within Africa to grow the film industry and push African narratives forward. Many renowned film producers and African entertainment heavyweights, including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Idowu Phillips, Bimbo Manuel,Jennifer Eliogu, David Akande and Dickson Iroegbu, also attended the occasion.
Below is a list of names who won big at the event:
Award for Achievement in Screenplay
Borga (Winner)
Road to My Father's Compound
Surviving Gaza
Jolly Roger
Borga
Tembele
Best Documentary
No U Turn – Nigeria (Winner)
Transaction – Zimbabwe
Lobola, a Bride's True Price- South Africa
African Moot – South Africa
When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany
Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation
No Way Out – Uganda (Winner)
On the Surface – Iceland
Opal – Martinique
Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire
No Way Out – Uganda
Skin Like Mine –USA
PTD – Nigeria
Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language
Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)
Borga – Ghana
Tug of War – Tanzania
Tembele – UgandaSurviving Gaza – South Africa
Alaise – Nigeria
Medicine Man – Kenya
Award for Best Young/Promising Actor
Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle (Winner)
Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga
Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka's Story
Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle
Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri
Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza
Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film
Man of God (Winner)
Man of God
Alaise
Swallow
Jolly Roger
Almajiri
Money Miss Road
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Adjetey Annag – Borga (Winner)
Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza
Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark
Adjetey Annag – Borga
Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene
Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger
Segun Arinze – Almajiri
Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Winner)
Lydia Forson – Borga
Samke Makhoba- Surviving Gaza
Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow
Siti Amina -Tug of War
Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)
Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God
Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Eugene Boateng – Borga (Winner)
Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele
Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger
Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War
Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza
Eugene Boateng – Borga
Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow
Akah Nnani- Man of God
Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father's compound
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Euodia Samson – Angeliena
Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God
Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele
Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War
Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark
Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave
Eniola Akinbo – Swallow
Award for First Feature by a Director
Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark (Winner)
Uga Carlini – Angeliena
York Fabian Raabe – Borga
Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark
Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound
Award for Best Director
Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (Winner)
Amil Sivji –Tug of War
York-Fabian Raabe – Borga
Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God
Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza
Uga Carlini – Angeliena
Walter Banger – Jolly Roger
Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle
Morris Mugisha – Tembele
Award for Best Film
Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)
Ayaanle – Somalia
Jolly Roger – Nigeria
Borga – Ghana
Angeliena – South Africa
Tug of War – Tanzania
Man of God – Nigeria
Surviving Gaza – South Africa
Tembele – Uganda
Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad
Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies (Winner)
Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road
York Fabian Raabe- Borga
Ogo Okpue – A Song From the Dark
Robert Peters – The Scar
Award for Best Diaspora Short Film
Contraband – USA (Winner)
Contraband – USA
Slow Pulse – USA
Skin Like Mine – USA
Award for Best Diaspora Documentary
The Rumba King – Peru (Winner)
The Rumba King – Peru
Wade in the Water – USA
The Sun Rises in the East – USA
Best Diaspora Narrative Feature
The Sleeping Negro – USA (Winner)
Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA
The Sleeping Negro – USA
Award for Best Achievement in Production Design
Underbelly (Winner)
Tug Of War
Underbelly
Surviving Gaza
Borga
Swallow
Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design
Man of God (Winner)
Swallow
Underbelly
Tug of War
Tembele
Man of God
Award for Best Achievement in Make-up
Angeliena (Winner)
Jolly Roger
A Song from The Dark
Surviving Gaza
Underbelly
Angeliena
Best Achievement in Sound
Surviving Gaza (Winner)
The Wave
Surviving Gaza
Swallow
Tug of War
Borga
Tembele
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Surviving Gaza (Winner)
Koi-Koi: the Myth
Tug of War
Borga
Tinka’s Story
Surviving Gaza
Alaise
Best Achievement in Soundtrack
Tug of War (Winner)
Tembele
Ayaanle
Man of God
Surviving Gaza
Tug of War
Almajiri
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Tembele (Winner)
Tug of War
Tembele
Ayaanle
Surviving Gaza
Borga
Road To My Father’s Compound
Award for Achievement in Editing
Jolly Roger (Winner)
Jolly Roger
Angeliena
Tug of War
Borga
Almajiri
Man of God
