Badge
South Africa
South Africa
Badge
Tanzania
Tanzania
Featured
africa

AMAA 2022: Nigeria,Tanzania, and South Africa Win Big

AMAA 2022: Nigeria,Tanzania, and South Africa Win Big
Image Courtesy: TIFF

Tanzania’s Tug of War won four awards at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

This year's installment of the Africa Movie Academy Awards took place at the Jewel Aeida Hall in Lekki, Lagos, and saw Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania take home accolades at the ceremony.


Nigeria ruled the 18th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA 2022) in a memorable event that underscored a lot of wins from the African film industry. Leading the country's wins with 8 was Bolanle Austen Peters' Man of God, which won two awards, followed by Kunle Afolayan's Swallow, which also won two awards. Tope Oshin followed the awards train with one award for Here love lies. Tunde Aina's Underbelly won one award, while Ogo Okpue's A Song from the Dark won one award, and Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur's Jolly Roger followed suit. Tanzania’s Tug of Warand South Africa’s Surviving Gaza came after Nigeria with four awards each, while Borga, a film shot by a German director in Ghana came next with three awards.

Many guests and nominees across Africa and the diaspora attended the event to honor African storytelling and creativity. The event also attracted a bevy of performers who thrilled the audience, including legendary Nigerian jùjú singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist King Sunny Ade, Choc City's Young Jon, P-Square, Candy Bleakz, Zadok, and Yinka Davies.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, a respected Nigerian filmmaker, entertainment executive spoke on the importance of embracing partnerships within Africa to grow the film industry and push African narratives forward. Many renowned film producers and African entertainment heavyweights, including Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD), Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Idowu Phillips, Bimbo Manuel,Jennifer Eliogu, David Akande and Dickson Iroegbu, also attended the occasion.

Below is a list of names who won big at the event:


Award for Achievement in Screenplay

Borga (Winner)

Road to My Father's Compound

Surviving Gaza

Jolly Roger

Tug of War

Borga

Tembele


Best Documentary

No U Turn – Nigeria (Winner)

Transaction – Zimbabwe

Lobola, a Bride's True Price- South Africa

African Moot – South Africa

When a Farm Goes Aflame- Nigeria/Germany


Jubril Malafia Award for Best Animation

No Way Out – Uganda (Winner)

On the Surface – Iceland

Opal – Martinique

Kenda – Cote D’Ivoire

No Way Out – Uganda

Skin Like Mine –USA

PTD – Nigeria


Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language

Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)

Borga – Ghana

Tug of War – Tanzania

Tembele – UgandaSurviving Gaza – South Africa

Alaise – Nigeria

Medicine Man – Kenya


Award for Best Young/Promising Actor

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle (Winner)

Emmanuel Afffadzi – Borga

Kebirungi Agnes Knight – Tinka's Story

Amina Mohammed – Ayaanle

Maryam Waziri Salihu – Almajiri

Samke Makhaba – Surviving Gaza

Emmanuel Kuye – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)


National Film & Video Censors Board (NFVCB) Award for Best Nigerian Film

Man of God (Winner)

Man of God

Alaise

Swallow

Jolly Roger

Almajiri

Money Miss Road


Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Adjetey Annag – Borga (Winner)

Aphiwe Mkefe – Surviving Gaza

Wale Ojo – A Song from the Dark

Adjetey Annag – Borga

Tshamano Sebe – Angeliene

Toyin Osinaike – Jolly Roger

Segun Arinze – Almajiri

Josh2Funny – Money Miss Road


Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow (Winner)

Lydia Forson – Borga

Samke Makhoba- Surviving Gaza

Ijeoma Grace Agu – Swallow

Siti Amina -Tug of War

Maryam S Wazari – Ba Ni (Mud Clan)

Dorcas Shola Fapson – Man of God

Nse Ikpe Etim – A Song From The Dark


Best Actor in a Leading Role

Eugene Boateng – Borga (Winner)

Patrick Nkakalukanyi -Tembele

Daniel Etim Effiong – Jolly Roger

Gudrun Colombus Mwanyika – Tug of War

Botlhale Mahlangu – Surviving Gaza

Eugene Boateng – Borga

Deyemi Okanlanwo – Swallow

Akah Nnani- Man of God

Aaron Adatsi – Road to My Father's compound

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War (Winner)

Euodia Samson – Angeliena

Bless Fortune – Road to My Fathers Compound

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Ronah Ninsiima – Tembele

Ikhlas Gafur Vora – Tug of War

Vanessa Vanderpuye – A song from the Dark

Nanfuna Sharon – The Wave

Eniola Akinbo – Swallow


Award for First Feature by a Director

Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark (Winner)

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

York Fabian Raabe – Borga

Ogo Okpue – A Song from The Dark

Benedict Yeboah – Road to My Father’s Compound


Award for Best Director

Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza (Winner)

Amil Sivji –Tug of War

York-Fabian Raabe – Borga

Bolanle Austen- Peters – Man of God

Vusi’Africa Sindane – Surviving Gaza

Uga Carlini – Angeliena

Walter Banger – Jolly Roger

Ahmed Farah – Ayaanle

Morris Mugisha – Tembele


Award for Best Film

Tug of War – Tanzania (Winner)

Ayaanle – Somalia

Jolly Roger – Nigeria

Borga – Ghana

Angeliena – South Africa

Tug of War – Tanzania

Man of God – Nigeria

Surviving Gaza – South Africa

Tembele – Uganda


Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-born Director Living Abroad

Tope Oshin – Here Love Lies (Winner)

Obi Emelonye – Money Miss Road

York Fabian Raabe- Borga

Ogo Okpue – A Song From the Dark

Robert Peters – The Scar


Award for Best Diaspora Short Film

Contraband – USA (Winner)

Contraband – USA

Slow Pulse – USA

Skin Like Mine – USA


Award for Best Diaspora Documentary

The Rumba King – Peru (Winner)

The Rumba King – Peru

Wade in the Water – USA

The Sun Rises in the East – USA


Best Diaspora Narrative Feature

The Sleeping Negro – USA (Winner)

Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story – USA

The Sleeping Negro – USA


Award for Best Achievement in Production Design

Underbelly (Winner)

Tug Of War

Underbelly

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Swallow


Award for Best Achievement in Costume Design

Man of God (Winner)

Swallow

Underbelly

Tug of War

Tembele

Man of God


Award for Best Achievement in Make-up

Angeliena (Winner)

Jolly Roger

A Song from The Dark

Surviving Gaza

Underbelly

Angeliena


Best Achievement in Sound

Surviving Gaza (Winner)

The Wave

Surviving Gaza

Swallow

Tug of War

Borga

Tembele


Best Achievement in Visual Effects

Surviving Gaza (Winner)

Koi-Koi: the Myth

Tug of War

Borga

Tinka’s Story

Surviving Gaza

Alaise


Best Achievement in Soundtrack

Tug of War (Winner)

Tembele

Ayaanle

Man of God

Surviving Gaza

Tug of War

Almajiri


Best Achievement in Cinematography

Tembele (Winner)

Tug of War

Tembele

Ayaanle

Surviving Gaza

Borga

Road To My Father’s Compound


Award for Achievement in Editing

Jolly Roger (Winner)

Jolly Roger

Angeliena

Tug of War

Borga

Almajiri

Man of God

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Popular