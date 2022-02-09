Amaarae Dazzles Fans With Much-Anticipated Video For Hit 'SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY'
The Ghanaian-American star is joined by singers Kali Uchis and Moliy to deliver the futuristic, bad b**** anthem.
Don't you love it when women?
Ghanaian singer-songwriter Amaarae has FINALLY gifted fans a stunning, high-energy, female-centered music video for her global hit "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY." The singer released visuals for the remix featuring sultry Colombian-American singer-songwriter Kali Uchis and fellow Ghanaian songbird Moliy. The song has conquered some incredible feats since its 2020 debut, and viral takeover on music sharing app TikTok. The remix boasts over 220 million global streams, and debuted on the Billboard Hot100 towards the end of last year, landing both Amaarae and Moliy their first career entries on the coveted music list.
Moliy made her music video appearance digitally, while the two remaining ladies strutted their stuff in the Remi Laudat-directed video. Laudat executed Amaarae's 'Bad Bitchez/Sad Girls of Wall Street' vision perfectly, with themes of female financial independence, empowerment, and wealth ringing true throughout the accompanying visuals. The kaleidoscopic video is one you'll want to rewatch as the beautiful visuals are so intricate and lively that you are guaranteed to notice something new with each viewing. In the video, Amaarae's troop of sad girlz are armed with money, power, and the color purple—they're ready to wreak havoc on any men getting in their way.
On the single, Amaarae says, "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY was already a magical song with myself and Moliy, but Kali takes it to a new dimension! I'm excited to have her on the remix, I've loved her music since she first appeared on the scene with Drunken Babble, so to be able to work on this with her was amazing and she kills her verse! I think the Sad Girlz Worldwide are going to LOVE this!"
Check out Amaarae's music video for "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY" featuring Kali Uchis and Moliy here.
Amaarae - SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY Remix ft Kali Uchis & Moliy (Official Video) www.youtube.com
