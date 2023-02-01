The Best Amapiano Songs Out Right Now
Featuring Aymos, Uncle Vinny, Blaqnick & MasterBlaq, 2woBunnies, Balcony Mix Africa, and more
It's only been few weeks in and 2023 is already promising to be one of the most impactful years for amapiano internationally.
The recent announcements of Uncle Waffles and Major League DJz being billed to play at Coachella and Tomorrowland, respectively, earmarks the continuing steady rise of amapiano on the global stage. Drake (who recently likened listening to Kelvin Momo’s music to a religious experience) included some ‘piano tracks in his DJ set at a listening session in NYC. After its introduction to the festival last year, Afrochella’s Piano People stage is also heading to Miami this coming May with the likes of Focalistic, Musa Keys, Vigro Deep and TxC expected to perform.
With that said, we introduce our monthly round-up, solely dedicated to amapiano. Here are the amapiano songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
Aymos & Ami Faku "Fatela"
Acclaimed vocalist Aymos shared the visuals for his Ami Faku-assisted single “Fatela.” Originally dropped towards the tail end of last year, the appreciation-drenched track has organically grown to become a fan favorite and chart-topper. “Fatela” comes after another successful single “Mama” by the vocalist and is produced by his frequent collaborator Mas Musiq.
Uncle Vinny "Nomayini" ft. Gustavington and Asbonge Thee Vocalist
Media personality Uncle Vinny officially kick-started his music career with the release of his debut EP Youth League. The entertainer and media sensation teamed up with a school of emerging talents and established acts such as affiliates Major League DJz and Mellow & Sleazy. Like he does when he MCs and hosts events, Vinny steps up to the mic on the summer banger “Pholas.”
Blaqnick & MasterBlaq x Major League DJz "La Maluka"
The emergent duo Blaqnick & MasterBlaq finally unleashed their "La Mezcla" reprise, after trying to clear the sample for months. The track, which they’ve titled after their surname, has been trending for a while and has soundtracked dozens of dance videos including one from UK singer/rapper Stefflon Don.
2wobunnies x Ch'cco "Dzepa" ft. Marlode & Owams, ShaunMusiq and Ftears
Enigmatic, mask-wearing duo 2woBunnies finally dropped their highly anticipated, Ch’cco-assisted single “Dzepa”. The thumper is also featuring and produced by Marlode & Owams, ShaunMusiq and Ftears who closed the past year on a high with their chart-topping single “Tobetsa.” Since emerging last year, the 2woBunnies have shook the game and toured internationally. Their star power is expected to shine even brighter in 2023.
Officixl Rsa "Yah Yah Yah" ft. Mid9t, Benzoo, De-papzo & Papiino SA
Amapiano’s ability to continuously unearth new talent is unprecedented, and the popularity of TikTok has also aided in this. New songs are introduced and go viral on the platform regularly and Officixl Rsa’s “Yah Yah Yah” exemplifies this trend. The track has been used as the soundtrack to thousands of videos, where users flex their dance moves.
Jayden Lanii & DJ Sickoo :Excellent" ft. Mr JazziQ & Sizwe Alakine
Black is Brown Entertainment emerging talents Jayden Lanii and DJ Sickoo put out their debut single “Excellent,” which features rapper Sizwe Alakine and their label boss Mr JazziQ. In the first few lines of his impressive verse, Sizwe Alakine cleverly references Prophets Of Da City’s 1995 track “Never Again.”
Thuto The Human "Ke Dipatje" ft. Mellow & Sleazy
RemyProducer season 2 winner Thuto The Human joined forces with fellow Pretoria-native Mellow & Sleazy for his blazing single “Ke Dipatje.” The 24-year-old producer from Garankuwa is expected to open for the Major League DJz in Dubai this coming March and the release of this song has also sparked interest in Thuto’s music.
Balcony Mix Africa, Major League Djz & Murumba Pitch "New Beginnings"
Major League Djz’ YouTube mix series has become a staple over the last two years so much so that the duo has started releasing music billed under Balcony Mix Africa. "New Beginnings" is their latest, in collaboration with fast-rising producer-vocalistic duo Murumba Pitch. The EP also features singer-songwriter MaWhoo, Bassie, S.O.N and producers LuuDadeejay and Omit ST, amongst others.
DBN Gogo x Reece Madlisa "Rough Dance" ft. 2woshort, Classic Deep & six40
After dropping her debut album Whats Real in late November 2022, DBN Gogo already has her eyes set on the next adventure. “Rough Dance,” her first release of the year, sees her bringing together the kwaito-inspired Reece Madlisa and 2woshort to trade verses.
