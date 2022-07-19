The 15 Best Amapiano Songs of 2022 So Far

Featuring Focalistic, Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo, Daliwonga, Uncle Waffles, Mellow & Sleazy, and many more.
The first half of 2022 has been flooded with back-to-back amapiano hits as 'piano artists made significant strides towards the growth and expansion of the genre. The sound continues to travel and make waves across the world and, though it won’t happen overnight, the globalisation of 'piano is in full effect. “Amapiano To The World” is no longer just a catchy-phrase but a mantra many artists are working towards. Like Burna Boy confessed in a recent podcast, “it [amapiano] will change your life!”
Check out our picks for The Best Amapiano Songs of 2022 So Far below.
Daliwonga 'Abo Mvelo' ft. Mellow & Sleazy and M.J
Esteemed vocalist Daliwonga connects with M.J and producer duo Mellow & Sleazy on the smash hit, “Abo Mvelo.” The song went viral before its official release, which prompted its name change and subsequent drop. On “Abo Mvelo,” Daliwonga cleverly interpolates the refrain of Trompies and Lebo Mathosa’s 2005 song “Magasman.”
Kabza De Small 'Ziwa Ngale' feat. DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Dladla Mshunqisi, Felo Le Tee, Beast and DJ Exit_sa
Before releasing his highly anticipated sophomore King Of Amapiano (KOA), Kabza De Small unleashed a 4-track EP. For the title track “Ziwa Ngale,” he taps DJ Tira, Young Stunna, Dladla Mshunqisi, Felo Le Tee, Beast and DJ Exit_sa for an explosive posse cut that seamlessly blends elements of amapiano and gqom.
DBN Gogo 'Bambelela' feat. Felo Le Tee, Pabi Cooper & Young Stunna
In February, DBN Gogo released “Bambelela” under her own record label Zikode Records. The song first made waves on TikTok long before it dropped, thanks to a dance challenge orchestrated by Pabi Cooper, who is also featured on the smash hit alongside Young Stunna and producer Felo Le Tee.
Villosoul x Khanyisa x Focalistic ‘Zula Zula (Hub Way)’ feat. Acutedose
Artist and TikTok star Khanyisa teamed up with Focalistic for her viral song “Zula Zula (Hub Way).” On the track, Khanyisa laces her usual charismatic vocals over the infectious Villosoul and Acutedose-produced instrumental and Focalistic joins her to deliver an infectious verse.
Mellow & Sleazy x Justin99 'Chipi ke Chipi'
Between releasing their own and producing bangers for others, Mellow & Sleazy have been on an incredible run. Their debut, Kwa Kwa, and sophomore Midnight in Sunnyside are five months apart. “Chipi ke Chipi” is a standout track off their latest EP.
Felo Le Tee x Toss 'Manca'
Talented producer/DJ Felo Le Tee released his sophomore amapiano EP, Contagious. One of the standouts from the project is the Toss-assisted “Manca.” On the song, Toss encourages the listeners to let loose and enjoy. In true Toss fashion, the song is accompanied with its own dedicated dance.
Reece Madlisa & Zuma 'Megalo' feat. Spura & Classic Deep
After the astounding success of their smash hit “Iy’ntsimbi ZaseEnvy," Reece Madlisa & Zuma followed up with “Megalo.” In the song, the duo sings about the popular restaurant and hangout spot Megalo.
Konke & Musa Keys 'Kancane' feat. Chley, Nkulee501 & Skroef28
Musa Keys’ star power continues to ascend. On “Kancane” he introduces Konke, who shows up with his soothing vocals alongside Chley. The song is co-produced by PianoHub duo Nkulee501 and Skroef28.
Uncle Waffles and Tony Duardo 'Tanzania' feat. Sino Msolo & Boibizza
DJ and viral internet sensation Uncle Waffles released her highly-anticipated debut single “Tanzania.” For the past few months, Waffles has been a constant topic on social media and she has capitalised on the hype by putting out her own music. The song has absolutely catapulted Waffles’ star power and has solidified her as more than just an energetic DJ.
Pabi Cooper, Focalistic and Ch'cco 'Banyana Ke Bafana' feat. LuuDadeeja & Nobantu Vilakazi
Pabi Cooper joined forces with Focalistic and Ch’cco for her heart-throbbing single “Banyana Ke Bafana." The thumping song is the first official release under her own label, Cooper Entertainment. The captivating vocalist has figured a way of making her songs trend on TikTok by teasing and/or creating dance challenges/routines for them and “Banyana Ke Bafana” has proven that, yet again.
Gaba Cannal & George Lesley 'Healer Ntliziyo Yam' feat. Russell Zuma
Amapiano pioneer Gaba Cannal and deep house maestro George Lesley teamed up for the soulful tune “Healer Ntliziyo Yam,” The track features the heartfelt vocals of rising singer/songwriter Russel Zuma.
9umba, TOSS & Mdoovar 'uMlando' ft. Sir Trill, Sino Msolo, Lady Du, Young Stunna & Slade
The hook “namhla senz’ umlando” (which loosely translates to ‘today, we’re making history’), along with its accompanying dance, which involves thrusting your hips side to side, has been one of the biggest cultural moments of 2022. After the initial dance video clip went viral, it sparked a social media challenge and stars like Lady Du, Young Stunna, Sir Trill and Sino Msolo jumped on the track.
DBN Gogo, TNK MusiQ, DJ Stopper 'Bells' ft. Eltonk SA
DBN Gogo continued her hot streak by teaming up with emerging talent in TNK MusiQ, Eltonk SA and DJ Stopper for “Bells.” With a proven impeccable ear for bangers, Gogo has a knack for providing a platform for emerging talents, and “Bells” showcases the DJ’s prowess.
TheologyHD 'Mamas Love'
TheologyHD has been churning out songs for the most part of 2022. “Mamas Love” is a hard knocking instrumental banger that has helped to raise Theology’s profile.
JFS Music 'Dry Wave' feat. King Tone ZA & Soa Mattrix
Having ululating vocals and catchy sounds on 'piano songs has proven to be extremely trendy this year. JFS Music’s “Dry Wave” is one of the best joints that employs this popular style.
