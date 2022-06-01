The 10 Best South African Songs of the Month (May)
Featuring Master KG, Caiiro, Nomfundo Moh, Mas Musiq, Aymos and more.
Here are the South African songs and music videos that caught our attention this month.
Nomfundo Moh 'Soft Life'
Fast rising singer-songwriter Nomfundo Moh released the visuals to her latest single “Sofy Life,” taken from her chart-topping album Amagama. The music video brings to life the son’s message of coming from humble beginnings and working towards a comfortable, better life, “soft life” as it is commonly known. The musician recently graduated from university and the manifestation-fueled song played as she walked across the stage.
Aymos 'Lyf Styl' ft. Mas Musiq
Aymos released the first music video off his potent debut album Yimi Lo. “It’s about the lifestyle of a musician, the lifestyle of being a celebrity. We are celebs, twelebs, we are trending, we’re on TV and radio… it's that life,” he told Apple Music. The video, directed by Slowman, portrays this lavish, always under the spotlight lifestyle that famous people live.
Deeper Phil 'Rambo' feat. Kabza De Small
Amapiano keeps expanding into different sonic pockets through the works of inventive producers and PianoHub’s Deeper Phil does exactly that on his song “Rambo.” in an Instagram video, breaking down how he made the song, he reveals “'Rambo' is basically a new wave of drum n bass into Amapiano.”
Caiiro 'Pyramids'
This month, talented producer/DJ Caiiro released Pyramids. The 20-track project sees Caiiro expand on his signature Afrohouse sound and also taps into Afrotech. In the two years since his last album ,Agora, Caiiro has worked on some impressive remixes and produced songs for artists such as Msaki, Sun-El Musician, Homeboyz, Diamond Dealer and more.
YoungstaCPT 'Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh'
Lyricist and Cape Town representer YoungstaCPT put out the visuals to his heartfelt Riky Rick tribute track “Dear Rikhado, Love Riyadh.” The song intro is an extract from an interview between the two rappers and the beat samples Riky Rick’s 2017 track “Jordans Intro.” The video, which also has a cameo of the late rapper, comes after Youngsta performed the track at the Cotton Fest main stage.
Wanitwa Mos, Master KG & Lowsheen 'Sofa Silahlane' ft. Nkosazana Daughter
After the astounding success of their “Dali Nguwe,” Master KG via his imprint Wanitwa Mos taps Nkosazana Daughter for the follow up “Sofa Silahlane.” Amongst a month filled with highly esteemed international releases, the song rose to the top the charts on Apple Music. Doesn’t seem like Wanitwa Mos will be slowing down anytime soon.
Mas Musiq 'Uzozisola' ft Aymos, DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small
Mas Musiq and Aymos have continued to work closely together since their 2019 hit “Zaka,” and they create magic every time. “Uzozisola” is another testament to their creative chemistry. The track is one of the many standouts of Mas Musiq’s latest album Auti ‘eSharp, whose title is also inspired by a lyric from the song.
MashBeatz 'Never Ride' feat. Thato Saul & Maglera Doe Boy
Producer MashBeatz links up with rapper Thato Saul yet again on “Never Ride,” after their 2021 collab project If You Know, You Know. The energetic, trap-drenched track also features a highly impressive (but expected) stellar verse from Maglera Doe Boy.
Money Badoo 'PORN$TAR'
Rapper/singer-songwriter and fashion enthusiast Money Badoo shared her debut album, PORN$TAR. The album’s title was inspired by someone who told Badoo that if music doesn’t work out she could become a pornstar. During the album’s listening session, Badoo shared that the wide ranging, 10-track album took two years to complete. Thematically, she tackles aspiration, self confidence, and sexual liberation.
Felo Le Tee 'Contagious'
New Money Gang artist and producer/DJ Felo Le Tee released his second Amapiano project Contagious. With appearances from Toss, Focalistic, DBN Gogo and Uncle Waffles, amongst others, Felo delivers dance floor ready bangers. The 6-track EP comes after 2021’s viral hits “66” and “Dipatje Tsa Felo."
