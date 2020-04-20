news
popular
Damola Durosomo
Apr. 20, 2020 02:49PM EST
Photo by Troi Williams

Tributes Pour Out for NYC Restaurateur and Community Leader, Jonathan Adewumi, Upon His Passing

The Nigerian-born cultural advocate was a pillar of New York's African community.

New York-based restaurateur, businessman and community advocate Jonathan Adewumi has passed, due to complications from COVID-19. His family confirmed the news to OkayAfrica on Tuesday.

As partner of the family-owned, Brooklyn-based Nigerian restaurant Amarachi, Adewumi helped create a unique space for people to congregate while enjoying good food and hospitality. He was an alumni of Utica College, class of '86, and a cherished member of New York's African community, dedicated to advancing its culture and providing mentorship to young people following in his footsteps—many of whom affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Jonathan."

"From the moment I met him, he was a larger than life figure because of his impact in our organization," Stanley Lumax, founder of African Chophouse tells OkayAfrica. The two were members of the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

"He was involved in everything from an African Film Festival to bringing traditional African clothing to the forefront of fashion before it became a thing and opening an African restaurant downtown Brooklyn," adds Lumax. "We became closer when I found out about the restaurant and realized I could get authentic Nigerian food in Brooklyn."

Although he was a local leader, Adewumi was also involved in connecting the diaspora globally. He founded the travel company Homeland Travels and Tours, which he described as a "gateway to guided tours of Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya," in a 2019 interview with New York Amsterdam News.

He is survived by his son Jonathan Adewumi Jr., his sisters Elizabeth Body-Lawson, Chief Joyce Adewumi, and brothers Mr. Samuel Adewumi, Joseph "Bub" Adewumi (and his wife Maxine Adewumi), nieces Angelica and Isis Body-Lawson, Shola Adewumi, Rhema Adewimi, Sade Adewumi and Joseph Adewumi Jr.

"It's a big loss," says his younger brother Joseph "Bub" Adewumi who described him as "the face of the family" because of his outgoing spirit and ability to connect with people. "We will continue to support all the initiatives he was involved in," he adds.

Adewumi will be remembered for his commitment to community and culture. "He was always serving a community, whether it was Brooklyn, Africans or Kappas—he always offered a sanctuary for gathering and fellowship," says Lumax. "His ability to pivot not only gave him the wisdom that he was able to share with us as younger Africans, but his consistency, compassion and humor made it easy to be around him. He was a humble legend and will not be able to be replaced. I lost a big brother in every sense of the word."

His family has set up a GoFundMe in order to help with the costs of finding a resting site "where anyone of us, at our own convenience can visit and show their love."

Many young people in New York's African community have expressed similar sentiments about the cherished community figure and have taken to social media to commemorate him.




Related Articles Around the Web
jonathan adewumi african diaspora nigeria african culture amarachi restaurant news
popular

Celebrated Kenyan Author and Swahili Expert, Ken Walibora, Has Died

Tributes are pouring our for "Kenya's most prolific author," who passionately advocated for the use of Swahili in schools.

Celebrated Kenyan author, linguist, and journalist Ken Walibora died in Nairobi on Friday, after being struck by a matatu. He was 56 years old.

According to The East African, Walibora had been missing since Friday, which prompted his family to begin a search for him. His body was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital on Wednesday morning, reports BBC Africa.

His work was familiar and celebrated by many Kenyans. The prolific author and educator published over 40 works, and was a fierce advocate for the widespread use of the Swahili language in schools. His famous works include Kidagaa Kimemwozea and Siku Njema, which was adopted as part of the curriculum in schools across the country, and later translated to English.

He was an assistant professor in African languages at the University of Wisconsin and also taught at Riara University in Kenya, School of International Relations and Diplomacy. He held a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University, and was a Swahili broadcaster on the Kenyan entertainment channel NTV.

Speaking on Professor Walibora's legacy, President Uhuru Kenyatta described him as a "polished broadcaster and a prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations."

Kenyans on social media are sharing fond memories and tributes about what the author's work meant to them. "Africa has again lost one of our intellectual giants," wrote journalist Abda Wone. Another commemorator referred to the scholar as "the man who made us fall in love with Swahili novels."








popular
(Photo by Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images)

Blitz the Ambassador Named 2020 Guggenheim Fellow

The Ghanaian artist and filmmaker is among 175 "individuals who have demonstrated exceptional capacity for productive scholarship or exceptional creative ability in the arts."

Ghanaian filmmaker Blitz Bazawule, also known as Blitz the Ambassador has been named a 2020 Guggenheim fellow.

The musician, artist and director behind he critically acclaimed film The Burial of Kojo, announced the news via social media on Thursday, writing: "Super excited to announce I've been awarded the Guggenheim 2020 Fellowship. Truly grateful and inspired."

He is among 175 scholars, "appointed on the basis of prior achievement and exceptional promise, the successful candidates were chosen from a group of almost 3,000 applicants in the Foundation's ninety-sixth competition," says the Guggenheim.

Keep reading... Show less
popular
Image courtesy of Djimon Honsou

In Conversation with Djimon Hounsou

We talk about the Beninese star's directorial debut, his role in A Quiet Place Part II, and on unifying Africans through The Gate of Return Marathon and Festival.

By Adaora Oramah

For anyone who saw the 1997 movie Amistad, the memory that remains years later is of a young Djimon Honsou, radiant in the role of Cinqué, a captured Mende tribesman from Sierra Leone who led a revolt against slave traders on the Spanish ship, La Amistad.

Honsou's electrifying performance illustrates the tribulations of Cinqué's quest for freedom. In one memorable scene he tells John Quincy Adams, played by Anthony Hopkins, about the power of his ancestors, invoking their presence to guide him through the Supreme Court trial that would return his people to freedom. Speaking softly, with eyes of zeal, Hounsou delivers a powerful monologue that conveys Cinqué's passionate connection to his Mende traditions:

"I will call into the past, far back to the beginning of time, and beg them to come and help me at the judgment. I will reach back and draw them into me. And they must come, for at this moment, I am the whole reason they have existed at all.

Amistad catapulted Djimon Hounsou into international stardom, sending him on a path to try and reshape the visual representations of Africa in global cinema.

From his portrayal of T'Challa in BET Network's animated rendition of the Black Panther, to his performance in Blood Diamond, his captivating roles in a slew of popular blockbuster Hollywood productions reveal that the Beninese star possesses an incredible talent and a fierce dedication to showcasing various stories about the continent.

Hounsou's acting career also mirrors his directorial aspirations. His documentary,"In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven", provides an exploration on Voodoo-ism in Benin, offering in-depth discussions on the ways the legacy of colonialism has undermined the value of indigenous cultures and ancestral traditions.

Traditional dancing in Benin with leapord skin clothes and drums. A still from Djimon Honsou's 2018 documentary "In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven"Image courtesy of Djimon Honsou

Yet the Benin-born actor's professional endeavours extend far beyond Hollywood. In an effort to combat modern day slavery and human trafficking, Hounsou announced the Gate of Return Marathon and Festival at the United Nations headquarters, set to take place in Cotonou, Benin in 2021. Starting at the Reconciliation statue of Cotonou, marathon runners will race along the beach towards Ouidah and enter The Gate of No Return, a memorial arch that commemorates the enslaved West Africans who marched, shackled and bound from Ouidah's slave market to board the vessels that would ship them off to the "new world".

In an interview with OkayAfrica, Hounsou discusses his new film a Quiet Place Part II, his humanitarian interests, and how The Gate of Return Marathon and Festival aims to facilitate diasporic reconnections with the continent.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

You're known to take on incredibly powerful and moving roles. What are you looking for when you select a role? What moves you about a film character?

Mostly stories that really uplift the image of the African man. Movies that uplift the integrity of the black man. We're one of the oldest continents. We are the map to perfect DNA. We are the original people. Given the lack of education and awareness about our history, it would seem like most of our history only started from the days of colonization, or it would seem like we lack tremendous achievement as Black people. It's definitely the reason why I'm a little bit choosy with the films [that I participate in]. I have to say that I was quite fortunate to be asked to play some of those characters.

Can you tell us what viewers can expect from A Quiet Place Part II? How is it different from the first movie?

It's not much different other than it is a continuation of the first movie, which was quite successfully made. We had the original director come back. The original cast was also back for the second one, so that gives some reassurance for somebody like me coming in at the tail end of the second part. Some of the socially relevant issues that the movie addresses in the story, I think most of us as a normal audience, can transpose ourselves in some of those settings, and see how we would manage and cope in such a situation.

Can you tell us about your role in the film?

My character, and even the name of my character is under wraps. We're trying to keep it very hush-hush, because it's a spoiler. That's as much as I can tell you.

You always mention that Hollywood brought you back home to Benin—Like a "full circle" moment. Can you elaborate on what that means and how that occurred?

Being in the United States I realized that I have to portray characters that reflect on my origins. Like the character that I played in Amistad—the Steven Spielberg film—and Blood Diamond, which I played for the director Edward Zwick. So those films really took me back to my origins, and made me reflect on the legacy of my people.

In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven youtu.be

In your 2018 documentary, "In Search of Voodoo: Roots to Heaven", you return to Benin to explore and study the roots of Voodoo. Can you tell us more about your experience directing the film? Why was it important for you to tell this story?

Well, it's important because one of the big ailments during colonization is that European colonizers were trying to cut out our way of living. When they were transporting slaves, they were also trying to indoctrinate, so they obviously don't want to give them or allow them to have anything that uplifts them, right?

That is the reason why African ways of life were demonized so much for so long. You're kept away from having to live fully as who you are. We don't know anything about our identity. When you are brought up in life, your education is the education of the colony. Your religion is the religion of the colony. Everything else is from the colony, so where are you as the African man or the Black man? Where are you? What defines your existence? Not much, right?

The documentary came from a need to declare that this is an important way of life for various African communities. No matter how much you demonize us, you can still see within countries of the diaspora, like Brazil, Cuba, Argentina, Jamaica, Haiti—you could see our way of living in Africa, still has relevance in the ways that they speak about Voodoo, and the ancestral way of living.

You also established an independent production company Fanaticus Entertainment, to create content for a global African Diaspora. Your production company produced your documentary. Do you hope to be more involved in the film industry in Benin or in other African countries?

Yes, of course. We're trying to create content for our people. I think the film industry is a bit limited in terms of African blockbuster films. We don't have great movies that show the makeup of Africa or African people in a great way. There's a need to do films of that nature.

With the rise of movies such as Black Panther and now Nigerian Netflix, do you feel that this growing interest in African stories is important in reshaping the way Africans are being perceived?

The continent is a big market. It's the most youthful market. Certainly the world can see the financial potential there, but how you bank that is the question. We've got plenty of stories to tell.

You are dedicated to eradicating human trafficking and modern day slavery, and you have been vocal about relieving the plight of this crisis. What sparked your humanitarian efforts?

I was mostly touched by our brothers and sisters who are trying to cross over to Europe through Libya and some of them are being enslaved in Libya. We have to refocus our minds to understand what we are going to Europe for. What are we running to Europe for when the wealth of the world resides in Africa?

Djimon Hounsou announces his foundation that fights modern slavery and the Gate of Return Marathon. youtu.be

Last year, you visited "The Ark of Return" at the United Nations Headquarters, and announced your new initiative, The Gate of Return Marathon and Festival. You described it as a festival dedicated to healing the wounds of slavery. What do you hope to achieve?

I created the Djimon Hounsou Foundation to raise money for the Gate of Return. My idea of the Gate of Return is to symbolically use it as a triumph over slavery, but more importantly to heal the wounds of slavery by championing a visceral connection with the countries of the African diaspora to the continent, to the motherland. It is for the extended souls of Africa who are in Brazil, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica. It is to say that DNA belongs to Africa.

Sports and music are the two elements that bring people together. I'm trying to use sports and our cultural festival event to show our connection with the diaspora, [and] for the diaspora to show its affinity with Africa through food, music, arts and crafts. It will be something that will go on for a weekend. The race will be on Sunday, but two days prior to the race is the festival where each country gets to demonstrate their strong affinity with Africa.

What motivated you to create this event? How was this initiative conceptualized?

What motivated me were my travels around the world. When I first landed in America, I was like "wow, these are my people." I felt so strongly connected, yet I was so disconnected at the same time. That was the one thing that I've been thinking about. There had to be a way to reconnect the diaspora to the continent.

Can you tell us about what the Marathon and Festival will entail? What can people expect?

The Marathon is going to take place specifically where UNESCO defines to be the triangle of the slave trade, which is The Port of Benin. Then the second point of the triangle is Virginia, and the third point of the triangle is Liverpool in England. So ideally we do the race in Benin. One of the key points recognized by UNESCO is The Gate of No Return. We'll do the second one in Virginia, and then the third one in Liverpool to try to heal the wounds of slavery and to try to champion everybody to speak of preserving the continent and the intergenerational identity of black people.

In your opinion, why do you think it's important for diasporans to reconnect with Africa?

I feel like without the continent's children who were born in exile—the extended souls of Africa—they are the ones who are going to truly save Africa. I think some of us in Africa are not quite aware of all the economic and social gains around the idea of being 'whole'. We need to reunite the diaspora with the continent, and that's because we can't exist without the diaspora. It's as if you're cutting your legs off.

What is the defining mission and vision that you want people to take away from The Gate of Return Marathon and Festival?

What we're trying to all embrace, at the end of the day, is the idea of unity and diversity.
Audio
Youtube

The 6 Best East African Songs of the Month (April)

Featuring Sauti Sol x Soweto Gospel Choir, Zuchu, Ibraah, Nyashinski and more.

East African artists put their best foot forward this month with fire releases from the likes of Sauti Sol, Nyashinski, Zuchu and more.

Follow our East African Grooves playlist on Spotify and Apple Music.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

news.

popular.