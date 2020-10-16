television
Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 16, 2020 04:56AM EST
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner.

(L-R) Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o speak onstage during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira's 'Americanah' Series Axed Due to COVID-19

The 'Americanah' mini-series adaptation by Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira has been axed by HBO Max due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and scheduling conflicts.

According to Variety, the adaptation of the popular Americanah novel into a series has been cancelled entirely. The news comes after shooting for the production at the beginning of the year was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. HBO Max has decided that the project will no longer go forward after years of adaptation talks which secured a 10-part series with the television giant. Lupita Nyong'o and Dania Gurira were set to headline the project as both writers and executive producers.

Read: #EndSARS: These Videos of Protestors Singing Davido's 'FEM' Will Make Your Day

Written by famed Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Americanah was set to be Adichie's first novel to be adapted into a series by an American television network. Nyong'o initially wanted to adapt the book into a film but in 2018, revealed that it would be turned into a series. Avid followers of Adichie's writing waited with anticipation for the Americanah series along with cinephiles hungry for more Black productions. Emmy award-winner Uzo Aduba and British-Nigerian actor Zackary Momo were set to join the cast and Nigerian-American director Chinonye Chukwu was set to helm the adaptation. The devastating news has dashed this stellar cast's dream of coming together and producing another potential cultural phenomenon.

Americanah is a 2013 Novel from award winning Adichie. It tells the story of Ifemelu, an opinionated young Nigerian woman who falls in love with her classmate, Obinze, when they're still in high school. As the military rule in Nigeria intensifies, Ifemelu heads to America to continue her studies. Obinze is set to follow but is denied entry following the 9/11 tragedy. He instead heads to London where he encounters the difficult life that comes with being an undocumented immigrant.

Nyong'o and Gurira met through Eclipse, a stage play written by Gurira and performed in 2016 in America. The duo, who are originally from Kenya and Zimbabwe respectively, have intimated on working on several passion projects that spotlight Black voices. Americanah is reportedly one of several female-led shows that have been cancelled. According to Vulture, Nyong'o apparently pulled out of the series due to scheduling conflicts early in the year before the coronavirus pandemic breakout.

Fans shared their views on the recent news on social media:





From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
lupita nyong'o americanah uzo aduba danai gurira african diaspora chimamanda ngozi adichie television literature nigeria coronavirus
News
Photo: Alvin Ukpeh.

The Year Is 2020 & the Future of Nigeria Is the Youth

We discuss the strength in resolve of Nigeria's youth, their use of social media to speak up, and the young digital platforms circumventing the legacy media propaganda machine. We also get first-hand accounts from young creatives on being extorted by SARS and why they believe the protests are so important.

In the midst of a pandemic-rife 2020, the voices of African youth have gotten louder in demand for a better present and future. From structural reforms, women's rights, LGBTQ rights, and derelict states of public service, the youths have amplified their voices via the internet and social media, to cohesively express grievances that would hitherto have been quelled at a whisper.

Nigerian youth have used the internet and social media to create and sustain a loud voice for themselves. The expression of frustration and the calls for change may have started online, but it's having a profound effect on the lives of every Nigerian with each passing day. What started as the twitter hashtag #EndSARS has grown into a nationwide youth revolution led by the people.

Even after the government supposedly disbanded the SARS (Special Anti-Robbery Squad) unit on the 10th of October, young Nigerians have not relented in their demands for better policing. The lack of trust for government promises has kept the youth protesting on the streets and online.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Interview: 808x On Crafting Different Sounds For the Diverse Innanetwav Roster

808x, the in-house producer for South Africa's popular hip-hop collective/label Innanetwav, breaks down his working process with artists and the importance of energy.