Nobantu Shabangu
Jul. 30, 2020 12:37PM EST

Ami Faku's 'Ubuhle Bakho' Certified Platinum

Ami Faku continues to reach new heights with her debut album 'Imali'.

Ami Faku recently rocked social media with news that "Ubuhle Bakho" has reached platinum status. The star tweeted a glowing image of herself with the framed platinum disc and a caption thanking her followers. "Ubuhle Bakho" is originally dedicated to good men, a positive message in a time when gender-based violence is on the rise during the lockdown. The single raked over one million views on Youtube and also saw a popular jazz remake. This is another milestone in a string of accolades for Imali after it bagged three SAMAs earlier in the year.

Watch: Ami Faku Evokes Visceral Emotions in New Music Video for 'Imali'

The latest news comes on the heels of the recent release of the visceral "Imali" music video featuring Blaq Diamond. Faku's defiant stance visually captures the hardships faced by everyday people in South Africa, particularly by Black people, as the economic landscape favours rich white South Africans.

Faku has made, and continues to make, strong social commentary on the barriers to breaking out in the music industry and so the platinum status of "Ubuhle Bakho" is a welcomed celebration. Living while Black and catching a break is a theme she continuously revisits in her songs, and which also explains her own down to earth demeanour.

Taking to Twitter, she thanked her 70 000 followers and received sweeping emotional responses as a result.

The gold-certified songstress has undeniably gone from success to success since Imali was released. She has dominated international streaming charts and scored the top spot on Deezer as the most streamed South African woman artist. Her upcoming music video with Amanda Black for "Khumbula" is reportedly set to be released at the end of this week.

Photo courtesy of Universal Music.

(Youtube)

"Abule' single cover

