Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy Put On A Spirited Display In New Video For 'Do Yourself'
The music video comes as the single received a nomination for Best Global Music Performance at this year's Grammy Music Awards ceremony.
Four-time Grammy-award-winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo is proving to be an evergreen talent, as she releases the music video to accompany her single "Do Yourself." The Beninese icon joins forces with Nigerian musical heavyweight Burna Boy to deliver their joint army of fans a fun-loving, wholesome pro-African anthem of note. The renowned singer's single with the 'African Giant' comes off last year's album, Mother Nature.
Kidjo and Burna Boy's collaboration has landed them a Best Global Music Performance nomination at this year's Grammy Music Awards ceremony, taking place on Sunday, April 3. The jovial song mirrors the experience the two singers had while working with each other, as the collaboration was made from a place of mutual respect and admiration for how much each singer has achieved so far in their careers.
Both Kidjo and Burna Boy have stayed close and true to their African heritage despite conquering international charts, stages, and adoration. "Do Yourself" acts as an anthem from the two musicians to their African listeners and countrymen. "Because I be real African, tough like metal and steel African. You for keep am real Africa. They don't know how it feels to be Africa-na-na", the two sing in the upbeat chorus. The rich fusion of each artist's distinctive vocals and music styles complement each other so well—another testament to the immense talent these two possess.
The video is directed by Nigerian filmmaker Meji Alabi and echoes the joyous occasion and union, with both singers donning garments from their respective home nations. Shot in both London and New York, the high-energy, tastefully-simple video is one to remind Africans to celebrate themselves and their heritage.
Watch Angelique Kidjo and Burna Boy in the music video for "Do Yourself" here.
