Nobantu Shabangu
Mar. 26, 2021 04:30AM EST
Still captured from the 'Dignity' official music video

Watch Angélique Kidjo's Latest 'Dignity' Music Video Featuring Yemi Alade

Angélique Kidjo has released a new music video for her latest single 'Dignity' featuring Yemi Alade that pays tribute to the #EndSARS movement.

Grammy award-winning singer, Angélique Kidjo, has released the stunning music video for "Dignity" featuring Yemi Alade. The song is an homage to the protestors of the #EndSARS movement last year—Nigeria's call to an end to police brutality. Kidjo and Alade have come together a year later after successfully collaborating on Alade's "Shekere". The "Dignity" music video is cinematic storytelling fitting for the message behind the song.

The "Dignity" music video shows a bleak view of migrants working at a port who face being unfairly laid off. The spirited video reveals that dance and song are the organic liberating forces. Furthermore, it calls for the dignified treatment of Black people. Alade brings a dynamic twist to the song with her passionate energy driven by first-hand perspective as an activist who was directly involved in the #EndSARS movement. Kidjo has always been fiercely vocal about African politics and the dangerous attitudes towards Black people by their own governments. She touched on this in a press release statement for the "Dignity" music video:

"Many people think that police brutality only happens in America, but it's everywhere. This song is against brutality, but it's also about how we need to treat each other with dignity, treat nature with dignity, and treat ourselves with dignity. Because if we can't see the dignity that Mother Nature gave to all of us, then how can we walk tall?"

The song's hook "respect is reciprocal" makes this song another anthem for reclaiming humanity. Kidjo and Alade enliven the visuals with their undeniably bold presence making "Dignity" a powerful cross-generational Beninese-Nigerian collaboration.

Watch the "Dignity" music video below.

Angelique Kidjo - Dignity ft. Yemi Alade www.youtube.com

