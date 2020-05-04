apple music
Rufaro Samanga
May. 04, 2020 10:18AM EST
Image courtesy of Apple Music.

Apple Music to launch 'Africa Month' campaign.

Apple Music Celebrates Talent Across the Continent with 'Africa Month' Launch

Apple Music has launched a month-long celebration of African artists with music heavyweights Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Sauti Sol, Jimmy Dludlu and others, having curated exclusive guest playlists.

Apple Music is certainly keeping the African heat coming. After recently announcing that it would be expanding into 52 new countries around the world, with 25 of those countries African, the music streaming service has now launched Africa Month, a month-long celebration of talent across Africa. The campaign features 15 exclusive guest playlists which were curated by music heavyweights Angélique Kidjo, Davido, Sauti Sol, Jimmy Dludlu and others in addition to a playlist which features some of the biggest songs from the continent.

Speaking about the Africa Month campaign and her curated playlist, Kidjo says, "African music is rich and diverse because Africa is a continent, not a country." Kidjo goes on to add that, "[Africa's] music ranges from Uum Kulthum of Egypt down to Miriam Makeba of South Africa, with many distinct styles and subcultures in-between. This playlist is not an exhaustive snapshot of all of the important artists and genres, but is more like a journey through my musical life with the songs that inspired me and the many friendships I've found with my fellow African musicians."

Nigerian superstar Davido says, "Yes, the world is currently in an odd place but I am staying positive and hoping for the best." He adds that, "It has given me a chance to enjoy some of the good things of life that work normally does not let me enjoy as much. For example, spending time with my family, especially my fiancé and son!"

Just last month, Apple Music launched its Stream Local initiative as part of efforts to support South African artists during the coronavirus outbreak. Featured playlists include, among several others, Mzansi Hits, Mzansi House, Amapiano Lifestyle, Afrikaanse Treffers and Mzansi Soul as well as Essentials playlists from South Africa's biggest hip-hop artists Nasty C, Cassper Nyovest and many others.

You can access the Africa Month playlists via mobile or desktop here.

south africa davido angelique kidjo sauti sol music apple music
Photo by Sabelo Mkhabela.

South African minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa says the country's public broadcaster SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) needs to play more South African content to assist artists during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

"Local content isn't played as much as it should in South Africa," Minister Nathi Mthethwa said during a media briefing today. "Once more, as we pleaded then, we are pleading again, that let us see local content dominating our lives especially at this time to help artists earn a living. Sometime next week or the week after, we will be engaging our public broadcaster to ensure we really see this local content. It doesn't help us having needle time benefitting artists in the UK, the US when we have artists in the country starving."

