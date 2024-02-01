Asa Yearns For Love In Her Soul-Stirring New Single "Odo"

“Money don’t impress me, I just want somebody who complements me,” Asa sings ethereally in "Odo," her brand new single released today. Her vocals are still as affecting, intermingling with a stringy but forlorn guitar accompaniment that feels as though it’s filling a widening void.

It is Asa at her most vulnerable yet, longing for a love past felt. As she renders her experiences and observations about love as a feeding loop into the song, listeners are transported into a billowing soundscape of emotions. The song’s lyrics play a vivid picture of Asa valuing the intangible aspects of a relationship like time and company.

The production is also atmospheric, thanks to the creative input of Grammy-nominated Nigerian producer P.Priime, who has collaborated with Wizkid for his Made in Lagos album, as well as Asake and Oxlade.

The single is a follow up to her fifth studio album, V, which was released in 2022 and took cues from pop, Afrobeat, RnB, soul and electronic influences, featuring collaborations with Wizkid, Amaarae and The Cavemen.

The release of "Odo" in February isn’t random as it coincides with the month of love, a tender ode to genuine connection and companionship.

Listen to "Odo" by Asa here: