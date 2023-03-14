Asake Performs On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Asake recently thrilled fans when he hit the stage at the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform some of his biggest hits.
Ahmed Ololade Asake, famously known as Asake, recently hit the stage on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonto perform some of his biggest hits. The Nigerian singer made his debut on the U.S. television show on Monday, March 13th, giving the audience a medley of some of his renowned hits, which included the recently-released “Yoga,” and “Organise.” The YBNL signee is the latest Nigerian act to perform on Jimmy Fallon’s renowned show. In the past, the likes of Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid have performed on the stage, garnering a growing international audience and drawing more eyes and ears to their respective brands.
The rise of Asake as an African mega-star has been one of the most fast-paced, and revolutionary rises to fame in recent years. At its release, his 2022 debut album, Mr. Money With the Vibe, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 66, making it the highest-charting debut Nigerian album of all time. From his lightning-speed growth to one of today's most commercially successful African artists, Asake has repeatedly shown that he has all of the makings of a global superstar.
The performancewas an unabashed celebration of Africanness, and the Yoruba crooner did not hold back. The delivery and intonation of every word sung paid homage to his cultural background. The execution, coupled with theatrical smoke and a live band performing with the backdrop of a manufactured sunset, made the set even more riveting. Watch the clip below.
Asake: Yoga/Organise | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonwww.youtube.com
