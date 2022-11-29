The surprise drop sees the Nigerian superstar continue to raise the bar and share his talents with the world.
Finally!
Nigerian singer and songwriter Asake surprised fans with visuals to his global hit "Organise," from his debut album Mr. Money with The Vibe. The creative powerhouse teamed up with longtime collaborator and director TG Omorito bring a lively reminder as to why the world can't get enough of Mr. Money.
Arguably one of the biggest hits to come from the singer's debut album, the visuals for "Organise" illustrate the high energy and passion the singer has for his craft—and his people. The YBNL star's latest creative endeavor begins with him leading a classroom of well-dressed, well-behaved students, echoing the lyrics and message behind the track.
We witness a fishy exchange of goods as a gaggle of Europeans buys a presumably rare African artifact from a presumably misguided individual. Asake and his army of do-gooders witness the exchange in a massive theatre and sends his troop of bald heavyweights to slap some sense into him.
Shortly after, we see the individual taken care of, as an appropriately dressed for the jungle Asake is led to the culprits' dungeon. The singer seems to have his ear to the ground as the plot of his music video reflects much of what has taken place in society. The recent trend of Western countries returning stolen African artifacts has had many up in arms and claiming theatrics, and the singer looks to be alerting his own people to not get involved in extracting our culture.
Fairly new to the music game, Asake is positioning himself not only as a music great, but a conscious member of society. And we love to see it.