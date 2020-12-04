news
News Brief
Zee Ngema
Dec. 04, 2020 12:27PM EST
Photo: Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Nownessn via GettyImages

South Sudanese Top Model Aweng Ade Chuol & Her Wife Embrace On Cover of Elle UK

If the love doesn't inspire you to push boundaries and move fearlessly, we don't want it!

South Sudanese Top Model Aweng Ade Chuol and her wife Alexus Ade-Chuol braved the seemingly endless sea of criticism against African LGBTQ+ communities by posing on Elle UK's January 2021 issue together.

The newlyweds are the picture of love and happiness as they pose, kissing, for the magazine's new year release.

In an interview with Yahoo Life! , Elle UK's Editor-In-Chief Farrah Storr said of the groundbreaking cover, "Glossy magazines have traditionally put heterosexual couples on covers, but rarely have I seen same-sex couples embraced and celebrated in the same way. At Elle, we wanted simply to show a young couple in love at the end of a very tough year, and Aweng and Lexy seemed like the most natural fit in the world."

In the cover story, the 22-year-old model detailed the cultural and social implications that have come with living her most authentic life. The model says, "We got married and the whole world, literally the whole of my community, were wishing that I passes, in a way... A few months later I attempted [suicide]. It was really absurd, because subconsciously I felt I was maybe drained by the fact we'd got married. It's still a discussion now, like, 'How dare she marry a woman?"

One has to admit that seeing young Black Africans loving who they love unapologetically is a beautiful thing to see. We wish the newlyweds a love richer and stronger than their strongest enemies.

From Your Site Articles
aweng ade chuol lexy ade chuol south sudan model fashion elle news
News Brief
Ikenna Nwagboso (BANKU MUSIC)

Mr Eazi and J Balvin Cross Continents to Bring Us 'Lento'

This sizzling afropop and reggaeton hit is surely a collab sent straight from heaven.

In an end of year collaboration sent straight from heaven, Nigeria's Mr Eazi and Colombia's J Balvin join forces and cultures to bring fans "Lento." The two continue their delectable cross-continental bond on the brilliant and infectious new hit.

The sizzling new single has something for fans of afropop, reggaeton, and everything in between.

The two music giants manage to perfectly bridge and melt their musical worlds together on an unmistakable Nigerian beat, courtesy of bad ass producer KILLERTUNES. All the while exchanging lyrics in Spanish, Yoruba and English, with a nod to Elvis Crespo's merengue classic "Suavemente."

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

Eli Fola Offers a 'Soundscape to Freedom' With New Performance Visuals

The multidisciplinary artist's latest release "Blackness Be Divine" gives listeners a glimpse into what the musician has to offer.