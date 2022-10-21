Ayra Starr Releases Deluxe Version Of '19 & Dangerous'
The Mavin Records singer shares the 16-track deluxe project featuring Kelly Rowland, Lojay, Zinoleesky, CKay, and more.
Afro-pop front-runner Ayra Starr has officially released the deluxe version of her 19 & Dangerous album, which features six additional songs, includding the remix of her smash hit "Bloody Samaritan" with R&B iconKelly Rowland.
The original release of 19 & Dangerous back in August 2021 received critical acclaim, placing her name on the main stage of the afrobeats scene, and landing her two top forty hits on the Nigerian music charts.
Ayra Starr has continued to push the envelope despite her relative newness to the world of music. Her signature soulful vocals, coupled with the depth and delivery of her lyrics, have quickly made her a talent to keep an eye out for.
The Cotonou-born singer has been making a name for her self in the music industry and is one of the artists becoming a global force of recognition in Africa. Recently, Starr was named Spotify's latest RADAR Global artist, an initiative that has helped to propel the talents of emerging artists, giving them a chance to reach an audience who will enjoy their music on a global scale. Earlier this year, the 20-year-old made her U.K. debut at Wireless Festival, where she supported Cardi B. She later supported Koffee during her 24-date U.S. tour across cities like New York City, Chicago, Atlanta, and Miami. So far, fans seem to be enjoying the singer's recent release.
Starr's latest updated music offering is a project that features songs written and co-written by herself and her brother, Milar. She also collaborated with some of afrobeats' most creative and well-respected producers, including Mavin Records' boss Don Jazzy, London, and Louddaaa.
With the new additions to the project, Starr continues to show her versatility by seamlessly fusing Afro-pop, R&B, dancehall, trap, and alté styles together to create a signature sonic output that has become her own. The Deluxe album features collaborations with several other artists like Lojay, Zinoleesky, Foushée, Kilo & Yseult, Kelly Rowland, and CKay.
Listen to the '19 and Dangerious Deluxe' record below
And see some social media reactions:
\u201cForgetting that I\u2019m old & cautious by listening to 19 & Dangerous, the debut album by \ud83d\udd25\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddec artist @ayrastarr\u201d— Dolby (@Dolby) 1666380660
\u201cAyra Starr's voice and pen game. Gosh! That babe is blessed beyond measures abeg\u201d— Road to Rich Aunty (@Road to Rich Aunty) 1666380618
\u201cAyra Starr and Lojay got me on repeat\ud83d\udd01!!! this particular song off 19 & Dangerous deluxe is my best\ud83e\udd29I love it\ud83d\udd25\u201d— Uthman opeyemi (@Uthman opeyemi) 1666380609
\u201c@ayrastarr 19 and Dangerous Deluxe is \ud83d\udd25\nBabe keeps upping the ante\u201d— Nwachukwu Ojinwanne Samuel (@Nwachukwu Ojinwanne Samuel) 1666378878
