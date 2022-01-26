Ayra Starr Proves That She Is Not To Be Toyed With In New Video For 'Beggie Beggie'
The Nigerian superstar joins forces with fellow singer CKay in her latest run at topping the charts.
Nigerian singer Ayra Starr joins forces with fellow Nigerian crooner CKay to bring fans a passionate reminder of how complex romantic relationships can be. The 19-year singer-songwriter has finally gifted us with the accompanying visuals to power ballad 'Beggie Beggie', off of her 2021 debut album 19 & Dangerous.
The Nollywood-inspired music video, directed by Director K, is set at a house party that Starr seems frustrated to be attending. The song itself hears Starr croon lyrics like 'Now I'm alone; Now wey you no send me' and 'See the way I dey beg you. Shey bambi allah mo je ni?' -- and her reaction to seeing her supposed lover walk in with a chorus of ladies echoes the frustrating words her sultry voice projects. The Afropop songstress then takes matters into her own hands by ringing a rope around the estranged lover and burying him waist deep so that he can properly listen to the singer's grievances. We're not condoning the behavior - but we get it.
The passion-driver music video features a strong nostalgic presence as the fashion choices favor old Nollywood styles and attitudes making waves again. “Old Nollywood has had some of the biggest impact on Gen-Z fashion and style,” Starr said in a statement, of the creative choice. “I thought it would be fun and beautiful to re-create that era and its influence on pop culture as a whole. ‘Beggie Beggie’ is not just a sad song, it’s about a young woman seeing things for what they are.”
Watch Ayra Starr and CKay in the music video for Beggie Beggie here.
Ayra Starr - Beggie Beggie feat. CKay (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com