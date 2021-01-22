mavin records
Jan. 22, 2021 11:53AM EST
Ayra Starr Shines Bright in Debut Single 'Away'

Mavin Records' new teenage signee comes through with her debut EP.

West African native and the newest Mavin Records signee Ayra Starr is fresh out of the gate and already getting tongues wagging. The 19-year-old has released her self-titled debut EP, starting with head bopper "Away."

Born in Benin and raised between Cotonou and Lagos, Nigeria, Starr's sound comes with her own versatility and distinctive styles taking center stage. Though early on in her career, it's safe to say that the young woman is here to have her voice heard. Her new five-track EP exhibits strong examples of soulfulness and a diverse musical range that usually takes some years to master.

But, what can't African women do?

The introductory "Away" is a pulsating, hip-grinding track that re-explores what typically makes up a break-up song. On the track, Starr says, "I free styled half of 'Away' at a time I was feeling down. It was like therapy. Singing the song out loud was like freeing myself from my burden. 'Away' is not just a heartbreak song, it's a song that empowers you to stand up to that thing or person that is causing you sadness."

The accompanying music video, directed by Kewa Oni and Seun Opabisi, tells a tale of being your own hero, as Starr embodies legendary feminist icons Joan of Arc and Dahomey Amazons, while surrounded by an army of dancers. We also can't help but get stuck in the vivid colour scape and Starr's entrancing eyes.

If Ayra Starr the EP is anything to go by, we expect and are excited to watch Arya Starr keep her namesake.

Check out the music video for "Away" and the Ayra Starr EP here.

Ayra Starr - Away (Official Music Video) youtu.be


