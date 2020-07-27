Listen to Babes Wodumo’s Sophomore Album ‘Idandokazi’
Babes Wodumo excites fans with her much-anticipated sophomore album 'Idandokazi'.
Babes Wodumo's latest album Idandokazi drops four years after her breakthrough song "Wololo" from her debut album Gqom Queen Vol. 1 (2016) broke national and international charts landing it on the Black Panther soundtrack.
The 13-track album boasts gqom beats, with each track featuring guest artists from the Durban music scene. Babes Wodumo's lyrics are funny and resonate with current events of the coronavirus pandemic leading to a global lockdown. The song "Levels" is a comical commentary on the country's fluctuating levels of lockdown. "Ungangyeke" is reminiscent of the first wave of gqom when the vosho dance, originally from Durban, became a country wide dance trend.
Every song on Idandokazi beats to the heart of gqom, unwavering from the style even with the growing amapiano movement dominating radio stations and dance floors. The album has no skips, with guests Native Life, Rhythm Sounds, Madondo and Tipcee bringing their own flavour to each song, and there is no way to listen without dancing.
WATCH: Exclusive: This 2019 Documentary Takes You Inside Amapiano, South Africa's Popular House Music Subgenre
Fans of Babes Wodumo have responded positively to the album by posting videos of themselves dancing to songs from Idandokazi. IsiZulu publication Isolezwe has stated that many fans do not appreciate Babes' partner and fellow musician Mampintsha's appearance on the album following the well-documented violent history of him allegedly physically abusing her.
Stream Idandokazi on Apple Music and Spotify.
