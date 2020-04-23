Listen to Bankulli & WurlD's Uplifting New Single 'Gbemiro'
Premiere: Nigeria's Bankulli comes through with the soothing and inspirational "Gbemiro" featuring WurlD.
Bankulli is a name that doesn't need much of an introduction to most afropop fans, who know him from his 2000s work with Mo' Hits Records, D'banj, Kanye West, and Jay Z, to his most recent collaborations with Beyoncé on Lion King: The Gift.
The Nigerian manager-turned-singer is now returning in strong fashion with his latest single "Gbemiro," a soothing and serene song that sees him connecting with WurlD, one of Nigeria's most inspired acts.
"Gbemiro," which means lift me up, is presented by Bankulli as an inspirational track for these uncertain times we're living in. The song is built on some light guitar work and afro-fusion percussion.
"The world at this moment needs hope and the only way i know to give this," Bankulli tells OkayAfrica, "despite everything happening around is through songs and words that are uplifting"
Listen to our premiere of Bankulli and WurlD's "Gbemiro" below.
