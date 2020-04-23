premiere
Image courtesy of the artist.

Bankulli.

Listen to Bankulli & WurlD's Uplifting New Single 'Gbemiro'

Premiere: Nigeria's Bankulli comes through with the soothing and inspirational "Gbemiro" featuring WurlD.

Bankulli is a name that doesn't need much of an introduction to most afropop fans, who know him from his 2000s work with Mo' Hits Records, D'banj, Kanye West, and Jay Z, to his most recent collaborations with Beyoncé on Lion King: The Gift.

The Nigerian manager-turned-singer is now returning in strong fashion with his latest single "Gbemiro," a soothing and serene song that sees him connecting with WurlD, one of Nigeria's most inspired acts.

"Gbemiro," which means lift me up, is presented by Bankulli as an inspirational track for these uncertain times we're living in. The song is built on some light guitar work and afro-fusion percussion.

"The world at this moment needs hope and the only way i know to give this," Bankulli tells OkayAfrica, "despite everything happening around is through songs and words that are uplifting"

Listen to our premiere of Bankulli and WurlD's "Gbemiro" below.

Photo: Hugo Glendinning & Gavin Rodgers.

Listen to Tony Allen & Hugh Masekela's New Song 'Slow Bones'

Premiere: The Nigerian and South African legend come together in this new single from their upcoming album Rejoice, the first post-humous release from Masekela.

Nigerian afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen and South African jazz legend Hugh Masekela began recording together in 2010.

Though they'd known each other since the 1970s, through their friendship & work with Fela, it took forty years—and a coinciding tour schedule that saw them both in the UK at the same time—for Allen and Masekela to make it to a London studio together.

It was there that, along with producer Nick Gold, they recorded the "kind of South African-Nigerian swing-jazz stew" that will make up their upcoming album, Rejoice, as Allen describes it.

Those recording sessions remained largely untouched until after Masekela's passing in 2018, which drove Allen and Gold to revisit the tapes of those original compositions with the aim of finishing their now ten-year-old project.

Today we're premiering the latest single from the album, "Slow Bones," a head-nodding blend of Allen's afrobeat percussion and Masekela's trumpet melodies. "I don't know why this track is called 'Slow Bones.' Hugh came up with all the song titles while we were recording in 2010, and we've left them exactly as he wrote them down," Tony Allen tells OkayAfrica.

Photo: Ben Depp.

Watch Yilian Canizares & Paul Beaubrun's Beautiful Video For 'Noyé'

"Cuba and Haiti come together to share the love and heritage of our deep rooted culture and spirituality."

Yilian Canizares and Paul Beaubrun connect for the serene "Noyé," one of the highlights from Canizares' latest album, Erzulie.

The Cuban singer and Haitian artist are now sharing the new Arnaud Robert-directed music video for the single, which we're premiering here today.

"Noyé is a song that comes from our roots," Yilian Canizares tells OkayAfrica. "Inspired by the energy of love. The same love that kept Africa's legacy alive in the hearts of Haiti and Cuba. We wanted to do a stripped down version of only the essential pieces from a musical point of view. Something raw and beautiful where our souls would be naked."

The striking music video follows Canizares and Beaubrun to the waters of New Orleans, the universal Creole capital, where they sing and float until meeting on the Mississippi River.

"Noyé is a cry of love from children of African descent," says Paul Beaubrun. "Cuba and Haiti come together to share the love and heritage of our deep rooted culture and spirituality."

Watch the new music video for "Noyé" below.

Photo: Luc Bucaille

Interview: Soolking, the Algerian Star Fusing Raï and Hip-Hop

Algeria's Soolking is creating his own lane by adding a Mahgrebian touch to France's urban music scene.

Raï, a Maghrebian folk music form dating back to the 1920s, rose out of the Algerian city of Oran. A mix of pop and traditional Bedouin desert music, it's working class & notably male singers, referred to as Cheb, filled their lyrics with talk of social issues such as disease and colonialism. They did so purposely, as the Arab word 'raï' stands for 'opinion.' These musicians so effectively bridged the gap between traditional Islamic values and their strife that, by the 1980s, the genre became world renown.

Algerian Abderraouf Derradji better known as Soolking is a successor of such musicians as Cheb Khaled, Cheb Hasni, and Cheb Mami. Much like his predecessors, Soolking discusses the pains and joys of daily life. Last year, his Algerian fans were so enamored with his peaceful protest anthem, "Liberté," that they chanted it in the streets. An offshoot of what came before it, Soolking's modern day formula is a mix of a multitude of genres⁠—raï, pop, rap, R&B,, soul, and reggaeton.

Presently, Soolking's music has amassed over one billion streams. His first album, Fruit du Demon, is certified platinum.. The prolific writer is even said to have created over 70 songs for that debut. His latest double album, Vintage, was released back in March with chart-topping singles "Melegim" and "Mayline."

Image courtesy of Sarkodie

Sarkodie Is 'Bringing Back Azonto' With His New Song 'Fa Hooki Me'

Fans say the song reminds them of the popular early 2010s era of Ghanaian music.

Star Ghanaian artist Sarkodie shares his latest track, the dance-worthy, "Fa Hooki Me," featuring rapper Tulenkey.

The song has garnered major buzz from his fans who say it reminds them of the early 2010s azonto era of Ghanaian music. The song trended on Twitter upon its release, with several fans and even the artist himself sharing videos of people doing the azonto dance with the hashtag #BringBackAzonto.



On "Fa Hooki Me," Sarkodie deliveries his signature quick-fire rhymes in Twi, even referencing coronavirus at one point. The main draw is the song's catchy hook.

The artist has been consistent with his output during lockdown. He put out the track "Sub Zero" earlier this month.

Sarkodie released his album Black Love last year, which featured a slew of popular singles. He won Best International Flow at the BET Hip Hop awards that year, and later spoke with OkayAfrica about representing for Ghana on a global scale. "I believe in keeping my native tongue and beliefs and having my people have somebody that looks like them, sounds like them, and talks like them be represented on an international platform," said the artist.

Listen to "Fa Hooki Me" below.

Sarkodie - Fa Hooki Me ft. Tulenkey (Audio Slide) www.youtube.com

