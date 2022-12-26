Here Are The African Artists That Made Barack Obama's End of Year Lists
In a tradition that has now become annual, former U.S. President Barack Obama shared a list of his favorite books, movies, and songs this year. The list features several prominent African artists.
Former United States President Barack Obama recently shared his lists of favorite music, books, and movies. The list features several celebrated African artists who have increasingly gained recognition for their excellence in their respective fields. In the first tweet he shared, Obama wrote: “I always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you,” before sharing his favorite books of 2022.
\u201cI always look forward to sharing my lists of favorite books, movies, and music with all of you.\n\u00a0\nFirst up, here are some of the books I read and enjoyed this year. Let me know which books I should check out in 2023.\u201d— Barack Obama (@Barack Obama) 1671807669
Namwali Serpell's critically acclaimed The Furrows made the former POTUS's list. The book explores themes of loss, grief, and mourning in a way that is both poignant and vivid. Tanzanian author Abdulrazak Gurnah was also featured on the list for Afterlives (Riverhead), a novel that won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature. The book examines life in East Africa in the 20th century and at the height of German colonialism.
In the music category, Burna Boy got a nod for his international anthem "Last Last," a song that instantly became a worldwide hit in the summer. Ayra Starr was also added to the list for her riveting single "Rush," a record whose eclectic lyrics and music video captivated many music lovers. Starr's label mate Rema also got featured on the list for "Calm Down," a record that garnered added international attention after he featured Selena Gomez on the remix.
African-centered movies that made the list include TheWoman King and Descendent. The Woman King is a historical epic starring Viola Davis, centered around the West African Kingdom of the Dahomey and their all-female warriors, also known as the Agojie. Obama's list also featured Descendent , a story that chronicles the story of survivors who travelled on the Clotilda, which was the last known slave ship to arrive in the United States.
- On Obama's 55th Birthday, We Remember the Time POTUS Danced His Ass Off With Sauti Sol ›
- Here Are the African Artists on Barack Obama's 2020 Summer Playlist ›
- Burna Boy, Tems, Pheelz & More Get Obama's Approval ›