Listen to BeBe Zahara Benet's New EP 'Broken English'
Cameroonian drag artist Bebe Zahara Benet releases her highly-anticipated 5-track project featuring hit single 'Banjo'.
Cameroonian drag artist BeBe Zahara Benet has recently dropped her highly-anticipated Broken English EP. The five-track project drops after the artist released her hit single "Banjo" and the accompanying visuals last month. Incorporating elements of Afro-pop with alte sensibilities, Broken English is a diverse and fierce musical offering from the artist.
Bebe Zahara Benet's Broken English features "Banjo", "Turn Up", "Money 2 Much", "Shine" and "Body On me". While the first three tracks are upbeat and effervescent numbers which will have you wanting you to just get up and dance, the other two are more mellow and make for some really smooth listening. The music video for "Body On Me" is reportedly set to be released soon.
OkayAfrica spoke to Bebe Zahara Benet in a recent interview. She describes exactly what went into creating Broken English saying, "Broken English is a body of work that represents all my experiences like that, but also things like, "Hey listen, we all come from different places, and we all speak differently and I will speak like this. I'm going to pronounce this like this and that is that." She goes on to add that, "If people who don't know anything about BeBe Zahara Benet, when they listen to the work, they are just going to love it. My fans and supporters will discover new things about the work; something fresh."
In addition to her music, the drag artist will also be a part of TLC's new show Dragnificent.
Listen to "Broken English" on Apple Music:
Listen to "Broken English" on Spotify:
