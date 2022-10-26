The World Cheers As Bella Shmurda Releases 'Hypertension' Album
The 26-year old recently released the highly anticipated project and his fans are feeling the pressure.
In what seems like a witty play on words following the release of his critically acclaimed EPs, High Tension and High Tension 2.0, Nigerian singer Bella Shmurda has released his new project Hypertension. The highly anticipated album is a star-studded offering that features heavyweights like Simi, Phyno, Not3s, L.A.X, Pa Salieu, Victony, and Popcaan.
Abiola Ahmed Akinbiyi, popularly known as Bella Shmurda, became a prominent figure within the music world after the release of "Vision 2020", a song that featured Nigeria indigenous rapper Olamide. After the record's success, he released a string of additional songs that became online sensations and featured some prominent artists.
Shmurda's authenticity in his art is an element that quickly elevated the star to fan-favorite status, as well as, his commitment to consistently releasing songs that chronicled his ascension into fame and the struggles he faced while getting there. In a previous conversation with OkayAfrica, the singer shed some light on his journey.
"The truth is music for me was just passion, was just love, I was not doing music to make it. I was in school, and at some point, I used to be a fashionista I make clothes, amongst other things. I really just loved music, I love it when I hear myself," said the singer. "The way I listened to Pasuma or Wizkid, I wanted to hear my music like that. Mostly I did the songs for myself, I never thought of making them. I enjoyed it and improved myself."
This 15-track album underscores Shmurda's position as a versatile artist who is contributing his quota to the Afrobeats global movement. Hits like "Cash App", "Vision 2020", "Party Next Door", "Rush", and "New Born Fela", have set the tone for what Shmurda can offer sonically and make a case for the depth of his artistry, and Hypertension is an extension of that.