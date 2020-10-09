Popular
Nobantu Shabangu
Oct. 09, 2020 12:38PM EST
Image courtesy of artists.

Listen to 'DIAWA' by Benny Afroe Featuring King Monada

'Diawa' by Benny Afroe featuring King Monada provides the keys to start the weekend.

Benny Afroe has released a fresh dance single "DIAWA" featuring King Monada. This single comes off the success of "That Feeling" with Ami Faku which was released early this year.

"DIAWA" is slang for "it's going down", a colloquial phrase used to describe a fire party. "DIAWA" infuses hip-hop and the unique sonics of bolobedu house.

The musically trained artist likes to collaborate with high-level musicians and King Monada is South Africa's viral hit-maker. He described what it was like to work on the song in a press release:

"'DIAWA' is a special song for me. I've always wanted to work with everyone who was involved in the making of this song. From the producers to the engineers and of course King Monada himself. It's a dream come true".

Benny Afroe is known for his retro hip-hop look reminiscent of 70s American television shows. He broke into the music industry in 2017 and later released the hit song "Hello Baby!". He got signed to Vth Season this year and joined big stars AKA, BigStar Johnson, Lungisa Xhamela, Manu WorldStar and Ami Faku who also call the label home. Benny Afroe and King Monada are both from the Limpopo province where "Jerusalema" hit-maker Master KG also hails from.

Stream "DIAWA" on Apple Music and Spotify.


Benny Afroe ft. King Monada - Diawa (Visualizer) www.youtube.com



