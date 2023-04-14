The 10 Best Horror Movies to Stream in South Africa

Photo courtesy of Prime Video.

A still from ‘The Domestic,’ which stars Thuli Thabethe and Tumisho Masha, and is a suburban horror caper that makes our list of must-see horror movies to stream.

It doesn’t take much to make a good horror film – often the most thrilling of scares come from the simplest of ideas. Here are our picks for 10 of the best horror movies to stream in South Africa.