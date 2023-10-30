The Best Street Style at Lagos Fashion Week 2023

While it’s fine to mainly look forward to runway shows at Lagos Fashion Week, street style is mounting as a pre-show behemoth just as worthy of attention. It’s a visual extravaganza that not only involves buyers, editors, celebrities, and influencers putting their best fashion foot forward, but also a chance for the average fashionista to shine. It’s a democratization in fashion that should continue to grow.

Lagos came alive for this season’s street-style offerings. It showed a range of personal DIY touches, accessorizing, bold color coordination, and couture-adjacent show-offs. A softening of masculinity, whether wearing copious volumes of tulle, corsets, or audacious gowns, was a returning theme.

More appreciation for African brands also drummed into the arena. Prints were worn proudly, the interplay of artisanal craftsmanship and fashion-forward sensibilities was also evident.

With Lagos Fashion Week over (we bid farewell to the famed Balmoral tents!), we have handpicked our street-style moments, which may also be inspo for your own wardrobe.





