Here’s Who We Think Will Win 'Big Brother Naija: All Stars'

No other television show quite captures the Nigerian zeitgeist like Big Brother Naija does. Something about the show’s ever-revolving cast of diverse characters, the clash of their idiosyncrasies, the community that forms around the contestants, the sheer spectre of drama from the Big Brother House, and the possibility of multiple love triangles developing among contestants continues to provide entertainment for Nigerians.

Following the Big Brother Titans edition, which was held earlier this year in a calculated bid to unite the Nigerian and South African audiences – two of the franchise's biggest bases in Africa – a Nigerian-only version of the popular TV show kicked off last Sunday.

In a bid to combat audience fatigue after reports of a decline in viewership numbers last year, the new edition of Big Brother Naija arrives as a star-studded affair called Big Brother Naija All-Stars.

As the name implies, this edition is a full-on immersion into celebrity culture and the phalanx of fans and followers that feed their stardom as the Big Brother Naija brand looks to deliver box office television.

All contestants are prior Big Brother Naija housemates who are returning for another stint in the house and, with all of them being famous in some respect, this season could soon shape up to the one of the most popular in the franchise’s history.

With fan favorites like Mercy Eke and her one-time boyfriend Ike, Soma, Whitemoney, Kiddwaya, and Alex making a return, we rank the housemates that could go all the way in winning the N120 million grand prize.

7. Emuobonuvie “Neo” Akpofure See on Instagram Neo is making history as part of the first cousin duo to compete in the same season of Big Brother Naija alongside Venita Akpofure. The 29-year-old entrepreneur was originally a part of the fifth season of the popular reality TV show tagged Lockdown, where he placed fourth place overall but was a popular member and TV sweetheart and has remained so. Since leaving the Big Brother House in 2020, Neo has worked as a model, and lifestyle influencer, and has starred in movies like Palava! and Sister Rose. He says that he plans to keep being himself in the Big Brother House and will bank on appealing to his fans in a bid to win the N120m grand prize.

6. Angel Smith See on Instagram Only 21 when she contested in the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija, Angel says she’s older and better now and is back to compete for the crown. Angel attracted criticism and acclaim for her fun and carefree nature back in 2021 and, ultimately, finished in the fifth position. She has maintained that prominence since leaving the house, thanks to brushes with social media trolls and detractors to rain on her parade. She has also established herself as a popular podcaster and influencer in her own right, channelling her issues with mental health into an avenue to speak on the topic in public. Angel’s strongest points are her Gen Z quirks and the carefreeness that can often get her in trouble online, and her appeal to that demography will mean that she’ll be in the house for a long time.

5. Cynthia "Cee-C" Nwadiora See on Instagram Many long-standing watchers of Big Brother Naija will remember CeeC as a charismatic and controversial character from the show’s third season, called Double Wahala. In effect, she was one of the fiercest competitors from her edition and tapped into the power of an internet-based fandom to enjoy a deep run during the 2018 edition of the show held in South Africa. Despite not ultimately winning the show, CeeC has remained incredibly popular and is one of the frontline competitors for the prize money in the all-star edition. Since leaving the Big Brother House in 2018, she has worked as a lawyer and entrepreneur, and, recently, launched a production house. Despite a famous scuffle with another housemate, Alex — during their time in the Double Wahala house — both women have settled their issues and appear to be on good terms. Still, CeeC is clearly perceived as a favorite by other housemates as evidenced by Kiddwaya’s offer to pay her the cash equivalent of the grand prize if she voluntarily leaves the house.

4. Terseer Kiddwaya See on Instagram For many Big Brother Naija watchers, Kiddwaya is the quintessential representation of a trust fund baby. The son of a Nigerian billionaire Teddy Waya, Kiddwaya was a contestant on the 2020 edition of BBNaija, tagged Lockdown. During that edition, he portrayed himself as a charming gentleman who understood his privileges and appeal while knowing when and how to deploy those resources without coming off as offensive. Since leaving the house, he’s, however, caught the ire of social media users for some tone-deaf comments. Nonetheless, Kiddwaya remains a formidable contestant. His charming and engaging persona will ingratiate him to his fellow contestant while his formidable fanbase, called the Waya Dem Gang, will be on hand to rescue him in the event that he’s facing eviction.

3. Adekunle Olopade See on Instagram Hailing from Lagos Island, Adekunle Olopade plays to win. The 28-year-old was drafted in from the last edition of Big Brother Naija and has expressed his intention to use his experiences competing last year to get an advantage over his seasoned fellow housemates. Since leaving the Big Brother House last year, Adekunle has worked as a model, host, and brand influencer. This season, Adekunle will be calling on a mix of his good luck, jocular disposition, a game plan to be non-confrontational, and a layover from his followership built during a deep run into the Level Up edition to emerge as the winner of the All-Stars edition. He has already started on a strong note, emerging as the inaugural Head of House challenge after winning a memory game and will most certainly be in the house for another deep run.

2. Hazel “Whitemoney” Oyeze Onou See on Instagram In recent years, the place of mapping out a winning strategy to help in the Big Brother Naija house has become part and parcel of the show’s intrigue. Last year, Whitemoney, decided to make cooking his stock-in-trade, going down that route to ensure that he won in the Shine Ya Eye edition. Since leaving the house, Whitemoney has experimented with music, hospitality, and influencing to various levels of success and public acceptance. He’s clearly back in the Big Brother House to promote his business, music, and brand. As many expected, Whitemoney is already back on kitchen duties and many are expecting a repeat of his strategy from the Shine Ya Eye edition.