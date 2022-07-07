TRESOR Secures His Spot On The Billboard 100 and Grammy Committee
The Congolese-South African singer-songwriter recently collaborated with Drake on his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind.
The past few months have made it look as though Congolese-born, South Africa-based TRESOR has his sights set on global domination.
The platinum-selling African pop star and producer lent his magic* (ew) to rapper Drakeon his seventh studio album Honestly, Nevermind, and as a result, has debuted on Billboard Hot 100 Songwriter List at #15. And further stacking up the accomplishments has seen the singer-songwriter being invited into the Grammy's Master Class in 2022, one of the first on the continent to do so.
The three-time South African Music Award winner released his fourth studio album, MOTIONS, last year, and hasn't stopped yet. Recently, TRESOR worked with legendary American heavy metal band Metallica, before teaming up with fellow South African DJ and producer Black Coffee to lend their African influence, production, and vocal skills to Drake on his take on house music.
Last week, the "Sondela" crooner announced that he has been inducted into The Recording Academy as a Grammy Awards voting member, via his social media profiles. Speaking on his new role, the singer said, "I am truly honored to be invited to join the Grammys // Recording Academy Class of 2022 to help advocate, celebrate, and push our music culture." The invitation can be seen as a handsome pat on the back to commend the hard work the singer has put in, in the years since he decide to pursue music.
The DRC-born musician is a beautiful example of where perseverance, as his rags to riches story is one that many can respect. After losing both of his parents in his teens, TRESOR assumed a caretaker role and knew that his hard work would get himself and his family out of the darkness. The singer-songwriter traveled through Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania before eventually finding his way to Durban, South Africa, in 2007. There, the star worked as a car guard while practicing his musical talents as often as possible. By 2010, the singer had started his own label and the TRESOR we know and love today, was born.
- DRC-Durban Pop Crooner Tresor Shares 'Mount Everest' ft. AKA ... ›
- Listen to TRESOR and Beatenberg's New Song 'Aphrodite ... ›
- Review: New Scorpion Kings and TRESOR Album Takes Amapiano ... ›