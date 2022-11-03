'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Features Burna Boy, Tems, DBN Gogo, Stormzy & More
The soundtrack to Ryan Coogler's new film also features Busiswa, Rema, Ckay, Fireboy DML, Kamo Mphela, and others.
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever rollout is in full swing with the movie hitting theaters in the United States on November 11.
Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, Roc Nation Records, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records have shared more details on the soundtrack, which features some noteworthy names from across Nigeria, South Africa, and more.
On top of Tems' cover of the Bob Marley classic "No Woman No Cry" and the recently-released Rihanna ballad "Lift Me Up" (which was also co-written by Tems), the new soundtrack is set to include songs from Nigerian stars Burna Boy, Rema, Ckay, and Fireboy DML and South Africa's DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna, and Busiswa.
Other notable artists include Stormzy, Future, E-40, PinkPantheress, and Tobe Ngigwe, among many others. The film's composer Ludwig Göransson mentioned in a statement:
“Ryan [Coogler] and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice. If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”
The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack follows the 2018 Black Panther film's Kendrick Lamar-helmed soundtrack which featured a number of South African artists like Sjava, Saudi, Yugen Blakrok and Babes Wodumo.
Follow our coverage of Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverhere and see the full tracklist below.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By:
01 Rihanna: “Lift Me Up”
02 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Love & Loyalty (Believe)”
03 Burna Boy: “Alone”
04 Tems: “No Woman No Cry”
05 Vivir Quintana / Mare Advertencia: “Árboles Bajo el Mar”
06 Foudeqush / Ludwig Göransson: “Con la Brisa”
07 Snow tha Product: “La Vida” [ft. E-40]
08 Stormzy: “Interlude”
09 Fireboy DML: “Coming Back fro You”
10 Tobe Nwigwe / Fat Nwigwe: “They Want It, but No Performed”
11 ADN Maya Colectivo / Pat Boy / Yaalen K’uj / All Mayan Winik: “Laayli’ kuxa’ano’one”
12 OG Dayv / Future: “Limoncello”
13 Ckay: “Anya Mmiri” [ft. PinkPantheress]
14 Bloody Civilian: “Wake Up” [ft. Rema]
15 Alemán: “Pantera” [ft. Rema]
16 DBN Gogo / Sino Msolo / Kamo Mphela / Young Stunna / Busiswa: “Jele”
17 Blue Rojo: “Inframundo”
18 Calle x Vida / Foudeqush: “No Digas Mi Nombre”
19 Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot: “Mi Pueblo”
