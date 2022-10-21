Lagos Will Host The African Premiere of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Nigeria will host the premiere of highly anticipated film for Africa on November 11th, 2022.
Lagos is set to host the African premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11th, 2022.
In a statement issued earlier this week, The Walt Disney Company, in association with Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) and FilmOne Entertainment, shared the news. The organization's announcement stated that the official African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever would be in Lagos, the largest African city and a leading commercial hub for African entertainment. While discussing the recent development, Chioma Ude, AFRIFF's founder, said that the moment would be monumental for African entertainment.
"We are excited and proud to be a part of the premiere of this milestone film here in Africa. This is huge for the continent of Africa as it symbolizes to us further bridging the gaps between the global film industries," said Ude.
Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa, Co-founders of FilmOne Entertainment, also said they were committed to making the film's premiere memorable.
"Being instrumental to the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in West Africa is a proud achievement and a milestone for us and the entire FilmOne team; it will be celebrated for a long time. We are excited and fully committed to working with The Walt Disney Company to deliver a grand African premiere, even as we channel all our arsenal towards realizing a momentous box-office performance for the title," said the duo.
This is one of the latest developments in the string of updates for the film's release. Earlier this month, the Black Panther franchise released a set of 13 emojis featuring main characters for the anticipated film. Earlier in the year, fans also learned that the soundtrack would feature Nigeria's Tems as she covered Bob Marley's world-renowned "No Woman, No Cry" record with a Kendrick Lamar sample of "Alright."
Due to a slew of challenges, including COVID-19, the film took over a year to produce. There were also many speculations that there were difficulties with recasting the role of King T'Challa, portrayed by Chadwick Boseman, who had passed away after battling colon cancer.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a film directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is set to make its debut in cinemas on November 11th, 2022.
