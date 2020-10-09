nigeria
Audio
Zee Ngema
Oct. 09, 2020 01:42PM EST
Photo courtesy of BlaqBonez.

Blaqbonez Is Back to Make Us Blush With New Track 'BBC'

The Chocolate City rapper leaves little left to imagine with his second release of the year.

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez is back and freakier than ever with his new single, "BBC." The latest track acts as the lead single off of the artist's forthcoming and highly anticipated EP which is yet to be officially announced.

Produced by Spax, the love-soaked track borrows musical influences from the infamously hot and heavy Caribbean diaspora as Blaqbonez croons on his about his multiple rendezvous.

The track and Blaq's ways of promoting it have certainly toed the line between risqué and sexy, as he treated fans to two tongue-in-cheek videos of his new pet—a black male chicken.

Listen to "BBC" by Blaqbonez here.




