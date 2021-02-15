Netflix Reveals New Faces for Second Season of ‘Blood & Water'
Netflix South Africa has shared the new faces joining 'Blood & Water' for the highly anticipated second season.
Netflix South Africa has revealed the new additions to the popular original series Blood & Water. This comes ahead of the highly anticipated second season which is reportedly set to premiere later this year. Netflix South Africa's shared a fun video of the cast dancing behind the scenes and fans immediately spotted new faces. The video, which has close to 200 000 views, has Blood & Water followers excited for the second season.
Read: Netflix's 'Blood & Water' Set to Return for Second Season
According to TimesLIVE, the new faces joining Blood & Water are Leroy Siyafa, who will play Sam, a new love interest that is set to cause chaos. Katishcka Chanderlal and Alzavia Abrahams will play new characters, Pauline and Zayd. The other addition is Reece, played by Greteli Fincham, who will be getting more screen time in the second season.
Netflix South Africa has shared the video of the new fresh-faced cast members dancing with some of the season one cast members including Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Cindy Mahlangu, Arno Greeff, Dillon Windvogel and Khosi Ngema. The new cast announcement follows Blood & Water director, Nosipho Dumisa's mission to open up the South African TV and film industry.
Blood & Water was the first-ever original African series to be ranked first in ten different countries including the U.S and Nigeria. The hit series was South Africa' second Netflix original after Queen Sono. The teen-led high school drama follows the lives of wealthy South African teenagers and the shocking scandals that they are embroiled in. The series has also been noted for its stellar soundtrack which has featured Nasty C and Rowlene.
Watch the Blood & Water season two cast dance it out in the video below.
The cast of #BloodAndWater are back with some new friends to make our 2021 SO. MUCH. BETTER! 🔥 https://t.co/L9gKarUrMd— NetflixSA (@NetflixSA)1613026805.0
- Watch the Official Teaser for Netflix's 'Blood & Water' - OkayAfrica ›
- Blood and Water is the Second Original South African Series by ... ›
- Netflix's 'Blood & Water' Set to Return for Second Season - OkayAfrica ›
- Nosipho Dumisa Speaks Netflix 'Blood and Water' Success ... ›
- Production for 'Blood & Water,' Netflix's Second African Original ... ›
- In Conversation with Mzwandile Sibanda: 'We wanted to provide ... ›