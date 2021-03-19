Blxckie Named Apple Music’s ‘Up Next’ Artist
Blxckie announced as the first South African artist to be featured in Apple Music's Up Next programme.
Apple Music has announced the launch of a local edition of its global emerging artist program Up Next. Ascending South African rapper and producer Blxckie is the first artist to be featured in South Africa's Up Next programme which is geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent.
"Up Next South Africa? Yo! In my short journey in this industry, I have learnt that supporters, and fans are everything," Blxckie said in a statement. "This is amazing for a young artist, and I'm so honoured to be the first Up Next South Africa artist! Masihambeni! (let's go)"
The 21-year-old rapper from Durban joins a class of new and emerging artists that include previous picks H.E.R., Khalid, Juice WLRD, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Rema.
blxckie - stripes ft flvme (official music video) www.youtube.com
In February, Blxckie released the Flvme-assisted "Stripes" as his first single of the year. "The song is about patience more than anything and being rewarded for that patience in the long run—it could be basically defined as just acceptance or respect gained," he revealed in an interview with Creators Live in February.
"Stripes" is featured on the streaming platform's Mzansi HipHop, African Hip-Hop, Africa Rising, The Plug playlists and will be featured across Apple Music's South African Up Next playlist, which is curated by Apple Music's global editors.
check out @AppleMusic’s #UpNext playlist featuring songs from some of the best & brightest new voices in music. ho… https://t.co/aDFvh4grMO— somnyama (@somnyama)1616136176.0
The burgeoning rapper, who only started taking music seriously last year, has been dropping a lot of loosies and has been getting featured a lot lately. In a recent Instagram Live he mentioned that his next project is complete.
- Ice Prince Heads To Washington, D.C. In The Video For 'Yawa Go ... ›
- Humans of New York Lands In Nigeria Sharing Stories That Are Too ... ›
- The 20 Best Flvme Songs - OkayAfrica ›
- Busta 929 “Ekseni” (featuring Boohle and Zuma) - OkayAfrica ›
- Blxckie “Stripes” (featuring Flvme) - OkayAfrica ›
- Rouge Gathers The New Wave For a Bar Fest in 'Popular Remix ... ›
- Blxckie - OkayAfrica ›