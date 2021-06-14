music
Jun. 14, 2021 11:34AM EST

Watch Blxckie and Nasty C’s Music Video For ‘Ye x4’

Blxckie and Nasty C take over infamous Joburg inner city building Ponte in new striking visuals for 'Ye x4'.

Blxckie has finally released the visuals for "Ye x4", one of the hottest South African hip-hop songs currently. "Ye x4" is a watershed moment—Nasty C, a Durban native, jumps on a song with a rapper from his city whose rise was as ferocious and rapid as his.

For the song's visuals, Blxckie finds himself in what was once one of his wildest dream. He and Nasty C perform "Ye x4" at the basement of Ponte, an infamous residential building in Hillbrow, which is a huge part of the Joburg skyline with its animated Vodacom branding visible from any angle of the tower.

The various scenes of the two rappers performing in front of a yellow Mercedes Benz AMG GT are intercut with dancers strutting their stuff and cameos from the likes of Christer Kobedi (who handled the production of Blxckie's album B4Now of which "Ye x4" is a single) and Uncle Vinny among a few others.

The visuals for "Ye x4" were directed by Ntando Butho, who is Blxckie's photographer and videographer. He has filmed videos for Blxckie songs such as the viral "Big Time Sh'lappa", "Uppity" and "Mntase". For "Ye x4", he went for a dark visual punctuated by scenes of an exotic python and the dingy nature of basements.

Watch the striking visuals for "Ye x4" by Blxckie featuring Nasty C below and revisit our interview with Blxckie about B4Now and his rise here.

Blxckie ft Nasty C - Ye x4 (Official Music Video) youtu.be

Photo by ER Lombard/Gallo Images via Getty Images.

COVID-19 Cases Surge To Five Million In Africa

As the world approaches a post-pandemic era, South Africa, Kenya, Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Ethiopia and Egypt top the list of countries contributing to Africa's alarming five million COVID-19 cases.

Africa has reportedly reached a highly concerning number of COVID-19 cases. Recent statistics show that over five million Africans have contracted the coronavirus since its discovery in 2019. These numbers are alarming despite Africa's large population of over 1.2 billion, marking a reported increase of 16 percent in death rates. South Africa, which is officially in a third wave, leads the numbers and accounts for almost half of the deaths across the continent. On the contrary, cases globally have been declining for the sixth consecutive week.

