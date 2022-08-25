Listen to BNXN's 'Bad Since '97' EP Featuring Wizkid, Olamide & Wande Coal
The buzzing Nigerian singer formerly known as Buju drops a star-studded EP featuring some of Africa's most prominent music heavyweights.
Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN(aka Buju) shares his new EP called Bad Since '97. The EP boasts seven tracks featuring renowned names like Olamide, WizKid, and Wande Coal.
Following the commercial success of his feature on Pheelz's "Finesse," which was included in Barack Obama's summer playlist, the Afro-fusion artist and record producer has released another multi-faceted drop with enough features to give the EP a diverse sound, but also a decent amount of solo tracks to make the record his own.
The EP features the lead song "Bad Since '97," which underscores his unique sound and is an instant replayer for fans who like Afrobeats with a hint of vibrant acoustics. "Bad Man Wicked" is an up-tempo, fast-paced solo track on the EP with high playability.
Overall, the project emphasizes BNXN's versatility, lyrical intelligence, and growth. On it, the 24-year-old shows his growth as an artist and commitment to pushing his artistry globally. His growing fanbase has continued to cement the artist's growing influence in the music industry.
Back in October 2021, the artist released a playlist called, Sorry I'm Late, which he used to kick off his London tour in November of the same year. In December of the same year, he had a sold-out sure at the Balmoral Convention center in Lagos. BNXN's "Finesse" collaboration earlier this year with Pheelz peaked at number 52 on the UK's Official Singles Chart. He later collaborated with British rapper Dave on the top 40 single "Propeller." He has also collaborated with other Nigerian artists like Ladipoe and Zlatan.
As Afrobeats continues to enjoy global prominence, BNXN is among the young voices championing the moment. His influence has also continued to be recognized by many music lovers. So far, the project has been well-received online, with many people validating the artist's talent and commitment to honing his craft and musical dexterity.
BNXN is one of the young and prominent voices putting Afrobeats on the map and contributing to the global commercial success of the genre. Listen to the project below.
Listen to 'Bad Since '97' below
See some reactions to the new EP below
\u201cThe fact that people still judge BUJU\u2019S excellence is disgusting. This man\u2019s vocal range and flow as well as his lyrical brilliance is something we\u2019ll not see in Nigeria for a very long time. And people that say his only good in features don\u2019t know how the industry works.\u201d— rimi (@rimi) 1661350987
\u201cStill yet to see any artiste that matches Buju BNXN\u2019s lyrical game since his debut \ud83d\udc4c\ud83c\udffe\n\n#BNXNColorsSession \n\n\u201d— Bayo Otedola (@Bayo Otedola) 1661189425
- Interview: Buju Is the Blooming Afro-Fusion Artist You Should Know ... ›
- What Does the New US Afrobeats Chart Mean For African Music ... ›
- Call Us by Our Name: Stop Using "Afrobeats" - OkayAfrica ›