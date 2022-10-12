Watch BNXN's Dreamy Music Video For 'In My Mind'

One of the many highlights from his Bad Since '97 EP.
Nigerian singer and songwriter Daniel Benson, professionally known asBNXN, recently dropped the video for his song "In My Mind." The track is an offering from Bad Since '97, a project that he released earlier this year. The video itself is aesthetically-pleasing, with smooth, yet simple visual transitions, and an ambiance that is reminiscent of spring season.
Since his debut in 2018, BNXN (formerly known as Buju) has become one of the mainstays in Afropop, and has continued to build out his musical portfolio. Collaborations with renowned music powerhouses such as Burna Boy and Wizkid have also helped him to cross over to other fan bases.
Although BNXN is still fairly new to the scene, his sophomore project, Bad Since '97, which contains "In My Mind," gives fans a look into his talent and musical capabilities. With a list of top producers like TS Boy, Denzl, and Sak Pase on the EP, BNXN continues to show that he has both the connections and musical ear to expand the scope of his sound. The EP itself delves into BNXN's songwriting abilities, and his ability to take listeners on a musical journey through storytelling.
The singer has also received international recognition. Earlier this year, his feature on Pheelz's "Finesse," appeared on Barack Obama's summer playlist. Despite the fact that the burgeoning star has gotten a co-sign from seasoned superstars like Wande Coal and Olamide, he continues to remain a self-assured talent and hones in on putting out high-quality music for his audience. Before the release of Bad Since '97, BNXN released Sorry I'm Late, a musical project thatkickstarted the UK leg of his show, and further introduced fans in the diaspora to his work.
The singer shed some light on his journey into music. “There was always something there—this talent that people described as beautiful, but I didn’t really understand what it was about, or how I could use it,” BNXN told Apple Music. “So I had to explain the whole journey of me going from not making music, to making it, and building a following off of it."
Watch his video for "In My Mind" below.
Watch BNXN's music video for "In My Mind" below.
- Interview: The Inimitable Flair of BNXN - OkayAfrica ›
- Pheelz 'Finesse' ft. BNXN - OkayAfrica ›
- Listen to BNXN's 'Bad Since '97' EP Featuring Wizkid & More ... ›