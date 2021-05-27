politics
News Brief
Rufaro Samanga
May. 27, 2021 09:40AM EST
Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images.

LAMPEDUSA, ITALY - MAY 24: A rescue crewmember from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) 'Phoenix' vessel reaches out to pull a man into a rescue craft after a wooden boat bound for Italy carrying more than 500 people partially capsized on May 24, 2017 off Lampedusa, Italy.

Tragedy Strikes as Boat Capsizes in Niger River

At least 140 people are still missing after the boat they were travelling on from Niger State to Kebbi State capsized in the Niger River.

A boat travelling from Nigeria's Niger State to Kebbi State has recently capsized in the Niger River. While reports of how many people were on board vary from 160 to 200, it is believed that at least 140 people are still missing with 22 survivors and five reported deaths. A rescue mission is reportedly underway according to the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) in Kebbi State. This recent accident follows a similar one which occurred in Niger State just two weeks ago and resulted in 28 deaths.

READ: The Nyiragongo Volcano Might Erupt Again Following Alarming Seismic Activity in Rwanda

According to TimesLIVE, locals within the area are expecting bodies to be washed up on the shore in the coming days. One of the locals, Qasimu Umar Wara, said the following: "The boat was overloaded. My brother is among those missing. This is the worst boat accident that has happened in this water." Wara went on to add that: "They usually go there in the evenings and return to Wara in the morning," he said. "Most of them are petty traders, food vendors and the local miners."

Boats capsizing in this part of Nigeria are unfortunately common with overcrowding, a lack of life jackets and operating at night being among the causes of these often fatal accidents, the BBC reports. National Inland Waterways Authority local manager, Yusuf Birma, offered comment on the accident saying the following: "The boat involved was a wooden boat which was old and very weak but these people (skippers) would not listen when we sensitised them to reduce the number of passengers they carry in their boats."

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has since described the accident as "devastating" and extended his condolences to the families of those who have been affected.

nigeria politics
Featured
(Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Where To For African Basketball?

Lesotho-born and South Africa-based basketball enthusiast and former player Maieane Nkhahle weighs in on the Basketball Africa League, and why Africa's game of hoops still hasn't reached its full potential.

In January this year, an English Premier League (EPL) coach suggested that Premier League players be fast-tracked for vaccination, laying out several financial, economic, and social reasons for his proposal. The Twitter explosion of fury and indignation at privileged multimillionaires potentially jumping the queue ahead of frontline workers and other higher risk groups was expected. One commentator complained that authorities were seemingly bending over backwards to enable a bunch of overpaid prima donnas to chase and kick a ball around a big lawn. This is a common misconception that fails to appreciate the extensive economic value chains that culminate in a professional game of football or basketball. For context, consider that the EPL's contribution to the UK GDP approached $10 billion in 2020 numbers.

Enter Basketball On The Continent...

While basketball is the number two sport in many African countries, where popularity and participation are concerned, it lags far behind football in terms of the metrics that really matter. Basketball players who grew up in South Africa in the '90s will remember a time when anything seemed possible. We had a professional league that attracted the best talent from around the continent. There was a thriving and well-organised schools and university talent pipeline, packaged into exciting national and regional leagues and tournaments that fired up youthful imaginations. And there was significant interest that developed various commercial properties that had begun to generate value, and revenue, for stakeholders well beyond the immediate confines of the basketball arena. But even then, basketball's commercial and socioeconomic value proposition was decades behind South Africa's national pastimes of football, rugby, and cricket. Everyone believed that we were on an irrevocable upward trajectory. Being the fastest growing sport in the country and on the continent during that decade, it was just a matter of time before basketball would take its seat at the main table.

Keep reading... Show less

get okayafrica in your inbox

popular.

The Nyiragongo Volcano Might Erupt Again Following Alarming Seismic Activity in Rwanda

An earthquake on the border between Rwandan and the Democratic Republic of Congo has raised concerns about a second eruption, days after the sudden eruption of the Mount Nyiragongo volcano.